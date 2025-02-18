COD streamer shows the best way to use Omnimovement in Warzone, and it works

Call of Duty streamer Zyro seems to have mastered Omnimovement in Warzone. He recently took to his X page to upload a post showcasing his incredible movement abilities. In the clip, he can be seen sliding forward as well as backward in order to evade an enemy who had surprised him. The clip primarily features the Control Center region in Rebirth Island.

This article will further analyze Zyro's movement in the clip posted on the streamer's official X page.

Call of Duty streamer has incredible movement in Warzone

On February 15, 2025, Zyro posted the clip that soon went viral, earning over 700,000 views on X. In the video, the streamer can be seen purchasing a UAV in the blink of an eye. Right afterward, he gets attacked by an enemy and pulls off a reverse slide into the Control Center building to avoid taking damage.

Throughout the Warzone clip, Zyro slides backward smoothly and tricks the opponent into showing him their back. In this manner, he secures quick eliminations even at the brink of death. What makes it more impressive is that he reloads, buys a UAV, heals himself, and does so much more while on the move. Even user @parrishmuse found his movement and ability usage very impressive.

However, is this method as efficient as it appears? Fans online pointed out how his movement allows him great flexibility in-game. Some were even impressed by how quickly he could do other tasks in Warzone. Perhaps this is the best way to use the Omnimovement introduced in Black Ops 6.

Meanwhile, some fans such as @King_Meng_Huo noted that this strategy could have been beaten easily. The user pointed out that the opponent could have just stood in one place and defeated Zyro easily.

Therefore, understanding the movement mechanics is crucial. Sliding backward can be rather evasive. However, Zyro could have been beaten if the enemy had focused more on aiming instead of chasing.

Meanwhile, @Tee2litt noted that a backward slide would help any player evade the opponent very well. This had clearly been demonstrated by Zyro's clip as he slid in and out of a doorway to avoid taking damage:

"Backwards slide catches them off guard so much! Helps a ton."

Finally, @JordanJieUK noted how they use the tactic themselves, but found it odd when it's used by a streamer:

"The backward slide has saved me many games lately. But i see a streamer now n no offence…instantly think “cheating”. Nothing personal."

Overall, this use of Ominmovement is rather interesting and can help you get out of tricky situations. However, there are still ways to defeat players with hyperactive movement. While it may be the best way to use the feature, it certainly isn't undefeatable.

