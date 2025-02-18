What to expect from St. Patrick's Day event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Activision is all set to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The event will go live in March, offering various in-game rewards for completing a specific challenge. It will be a part of the Season 2 Reloaded update, and players can complete the challenge from any game mode, including Zombies and Multiplayer.

Read on to learn more about the St. Patrick’s Day event and what players can expect from the event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

St. Patrick's Day event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: What can you expect?

The St. Patrick's Day event will feature a wide range of in-game rewards for players who participate and complete specific tasks in all three modes. While keeping details under wraps, the developers have outlined the event’s objectives and how players can earn rewards.

The objective is to collect four-leaf clovers by eliminating enemies in Multiplayer and Zombies. Similarly, in Warzone, players must collect leaves by eliminating enemies and opening caches scattered around the map. After collecting enough leaves, they can redeem them for a variety of rewards.

A still of Black Ops 6 gameplay (Image via Activision)

While the devs have not yet revealed the reward section, players can anticipate items such as weapon skins, Calling cards, Charms, Emblem, Stickers, and more, all themed around St. Patrick's Day. Although the exact start date is still unknown, the event is expected to begin in mid-March.

Additionally, a new bundle pack featuring all the St. Patrick's Day-themed items may be introduced, similar to what we saw in past celebrations. That said, players can expect to get an official update before the event kicks off. Since this will be a limited-time event, it's best to take the opportunity before it concludes.

