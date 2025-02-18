COD fans are frustrated with the Terminator skin in Warzone Ranked Play

COD fans seem frustrated with the Endo Titanium Core Terminator skin in Warzone Ranked Play. The skin is part of the Tracer Pack: The Terminator, and was launched in Season 2. Players have been reportedly facing issues with the Endo Titanium Core due to its small hitbox and dark color scheme, making it hard to spot in dark spaces in the game.

Recently, u/Stylinonu shared a post on Reddit narrating their frustration with the Terminator skin in Warzone Ranked Play. They criticized the skin for having a small hitbox, deeming it pay-to-win:

"Ranked is infested with the terminator skin"

Fans believed the skin had an unusual hit-box, as many players and teams were using the same skin in the Warzone Ranked Play. Many players reacted to u/Stylinonu's post, sharing their experience with the skin.

u/ItriedCrossFit pointed out how the Endo Titanium Core is hard to spot in the game:

"Same hitbox excuse is dumb. That doesn’t matter when you can’t even see the player sometimes."

u/TrveBosj reacted to the comment and talked about how skins like Roze and the Terminator skin in Warzone Ranked Play are hard to see. When players are inside buildings, the skins blend in with the dark corners, making them difficult to trace. This gives them an unfair advantage over other operator cosmetics.

Comment byu/Stylinonu from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

While most comments criticized the skin, some suggested how the developers could fix the aforementioned issue in the game.

u/Activision_banned_me believed that the pay-to-win issue could be fixed if players were allowed to use Warzone Ranked Play Operator skins in the ranked mode:

"It would be nice if we could only be allowed to use ranked skins in ranked."

U/GigaSnake stated that the first two seasons of Black Ops 6 and Warzone have brought low-visibility pay-to-win skins to the game. These skins are favored by players who can afford them and want to get an unfair advantage in the matches.

Certain design flaws make it seem like the Terminator skin in Warzone is pay-to-win

It is clear from the aforementioned comments that players are frustrated with the Endo Titanium Core Terminator skin in Warzone. While the skins are not necessarily pay-to-win, certain design flaws give some players unfair advantages in competitive modes like Warzone Ranked Play.

Call of Duty fans have expressed concerns that certain skins, such as the Front Man Operator from the Squid Games event and Roze's skin from Modern Warfare 2019, may provide an unfair advantage.

The developers at Activision are striving to maintain a balanced and equitable environment in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Nonetheless, the fate of the Endo Titanium Core remains uncertain, with no official statement regarding potential patches or updates.

