Call of Duty introduces Fortnite-like Event Pass in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ninja Turtles crossover

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ninja Turtles crossover is perhaps one of the wackiest (in a good way) collaborations that has graced the game in a while. The Call Of Duty community in general is rather hyped for this, but it's not the first time these "heroes in a half-shell" will be part of a Battle Royale title.

In 2024, during Chapter 5 Season 1 in Fortnite, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover in the most glorious way. The Cowabunga Event as it was called by the community, brought to the game cosmetic rewards and time-limited weapons/items that were associated with TMNT.

Call Of Duty seems to have taken inspiration for the Mini-Pass or Event Pass that will be part of the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ninja Turtles crossover. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ninja Turtles crossover looks a lot like Fortnite, but not entirely

Given the fact that Fortnite collaborated with TMNT first, it comes as no surprise that some inspiration has been taken from the Metaverse. There are a lot of similarities between the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ninja Turtles event pass and the one featured in Fortnite.

For instance, the event pass is split between Premium Track and Free Track rewards. The one in Fortnite featured 11 cosmetics in each category, while the one related to Call of Duty, features 10. That said, here's a look at the Fortnite Cowabunga pass.

Fortnite Cowabunga event pass (Image via Epic Games)

When comparing the two, it's easy to see how the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ninja Turtles crossover event pass look similar. Of course, there is nothing wrong with taking inspiration from something that has been tried and tested. The only problem (as per the community), is that none of the rewards include any of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

While Master Splitter is indeed present, not everyone is happy with the choice. While that cannot be changed, here is a look at the rewards that you can earn in-game when the crossover goes live on February 27, 2025. There are 20 in total.

Premium Track rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ninja Turtles crossover event pass

Sensei's Support (Finishing Move)

Splinter's Cane (Melee Blueprint)

Infestation (Weapon Blueprint)

Sewer Surfer (Weapon Blueprint)

Family (Calling Card)

The Master (Emblem)

Robotic Ninja (Weapon Blueprint)

Sliced (Weapon Blueprint)

Brainiac (Gun Screen)

Splinter (New Operator)

Free Track rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ninja Turtles crossover event pass

Foot Clan (Operator Skin)

Clan Ties (Spray)

Ninja Clan (Emblem)

Skateboard (New Melee Weapon)

Pepperoni Power (Sticker)

Together (Loading Screen)

Belt Fed Magazine (Attachment)

Undead Foot Clan (Operator Skin)

Thinker (Weapon Charm)

D1.3 Sector (New Weapon)

If nothing else, the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ninja Turtles crossover will be a change of pace for fans. They will be able to enjoy when Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded release on February 20/21, 2025. There will be new content which will include weapons, TMNT Moshpit, multiplayer maps, and much more.

