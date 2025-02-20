How big is Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update?

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded has an update size of around 51 GB for PC users. This is based on the pre-load size currently available on Battle.net. The upcoming season will begin on February 20, 2025, with the timings varying for different regions. Meanwhile, the update sizes for PlayStation and Xbox consoles remain uncertain, although players can expect more information a few hours before the update goes live.

This article provides details about the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update size.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update size

The latest pre-load size for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded is approximately 51 GB for PC users, as per information available on Battle.net. The previous Season 2 update was 25 GB, meaning this is almost twice the size.

For the PlayStation and Xbox, the update size is expected to be revealed a few hours before the update goes live today.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The large update size is due to Activision introducing loads of content, including a collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which will feature various skins, bundles, and in-game items, along with a new limited-time mode.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded release date and time across all major regions

Here's the release date and time of Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded across all major regions:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): February 20, 2025, at 9 am

February 20, 2025, at 9 am Mountain Standard Time (MST): February 20, 2025, at 10 am

February 20, 2025, at 10 am Central Standard Time (CST): February 20, 2025, at 11 am

February 20, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 20, 2025, at 12 pm

February 20, 2025, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): February 20, 2025, at 5 pm

February 20, 2025, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): February 20, 202 5, at 6 pm

February 20, 202 5, at 6 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): February 20, 2025, at 7 pm

February 20, 2025, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): February 20, 2025, at 8 pm

February 20, 2025, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): February 20, 2025, at 10:30 pm

February 20, 2025, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): February 21, 2025, at 1 am

February 21, 2025, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): February 21, 2025, at 2 am

February 21, 2025, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): February 21, 2025, at 4 am

