Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes: New Perk, balance changes, bug fixes, and more

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. As promised earlier, Season 2 Reloaded also doesn't bring a bunch of content. Instead, the update focuses on fixing the game. However, with a brand new Perk and a bunch of new weapons, the mid-season update does bring some new things for players to explore.

Read on for the entire Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update:

General Changes

Warzone Combat Records

Combat Records have been enabled.

Weapon Trade Station Balancing

Trades now downgrade the weapon by only one rarity tier instead of two (e.g., Legendary now trades for Epic instead of Rare).

Trade interaction times have been significantly reduced (e.g., trading a Legendary weapon now takes 1.75s instead of 5s).

Fire Sale trading offers have been improved.

Loadout Drop Marker

Loadout Drop Markers no longer take priority when pinging near them.

Stamina Bar Quality of Life

Quality of Life Added a Stamina Bar that displays the amount of tactical sprint a player has remaining, which is off by default.

Players can enable it in settings, with options to display it next to the squad widget or the reticle.

Lethal/Tactical Refill on Loadout Pickup Quality of Life

Quality of Life Matching lethal/tactical equipment will now be refilled upon picking up a loadout instead of being dropped on the ground.

Auto Pick-Up Lethal/Tactical Equipment Quality of Life

Quality of Life If a player has empty lethal/tactical slots (indicated by white dots on the UI), they will now automatically pick up new equipment.

Killcam Delay Quality of Life

Quality of Life A short delay (~0.5s) has been added at the start of the killcam to prevent players from accidentally skipping to the next player.

Airspace Too Crowded Notification Quality of Life

Quality of Life The "Airspace Too Crowded" message will now also play when equipping a killstreak based on where the player is looking.

XP Text Adjustment Quality of Life

Quality of Life The XP text was positioned too close to the center of the screen. It has now been adjusted for better readability.

Disconnect Icon on Scoreboard Quality of Life

Quality of Life Added support for a disconnect icon on the scoreboard to indicate when a teammate has disconnected.

Gulag Killfeed Icon Quality of Life

Quality of Life A distinct killfeed icon has been added to differentiate between eliminations in the Gulag or on the field.

Killfeed Visibility Quality of Life

Quality of Life Squad members can now see their teammates’ eliminations both in and out of the Gulag.

Favorite Loadout Priority Quality of Life

Quality of Life A player's favorited loadout will now appear as the top loadout in the Loadout Crate.

D-Pad Functionality in Winner Circle Quality of Life

Quality of Life In Warzone’s Winner Circle screen, controller players can now use the D-pad to navigate the menu.

Players must hold down left on the D-pad to enable emotes.

Improved Icon Fade Distance While ADS Quality of Life

Quality of Life Increased the distance from the center of the screen at which icons begin to fade out while aiming down sights, providing a clearer view.

Recon Drone Damage Feedback Quality of Life

Quality of Life Players using the Recon Drone will now receive feedback when taking damage from enemy players or environmental hazards like gas.

Loot Distribution of Perk Packs Quality of Life

Quality of Life Made improvements to how Perk Packs overlap with other items when dropped on death.

Enemy Advanced UAV VO Quality of Life

Quality of Life A voiceover line will now play when three enemy UAVs are used, signaling an Advanced UAV is active.

Error Message for Deploying Boxes in Gas Quality of Life

Quality of Life Players attempting to deploy Munitions, Armor, or Utility Boxes over ~40 meters in the gas will now receive an error message.

Perks

New

Low Profile Perk Slot 1

Increases movement speed while crouched and prone.

Enemies you kill will not display death markers for their allies.

Grants a slight movement speed increase when downed.

Can be unlocked via the Clover Craze event on March 13th.

Adjustments

Mountaineer

A fix for the Mountaineer Perk is set to launch shortly after the release of Season 02 Reloaded. We understand that many players have been eagerly waiting to use this new perk and we sincerely apologize for the delay. While we would have preferred to release it earlier, we appreciate your patience and can’t wait for you to experience it soon. Stay tuned for updates on our Trello board.

Reactive Armor

Updated description for clarity.

New Description : Your armor will regenerate up to 50% of its maximum if you have not taken damage in the last 5 seconds.

: Your armor will regenerate up to 50% of its maximum if you have not taken damage in the last 5 seconds. Alertness

The indicator will now always appear at the edge of a player’s screen, regardless of their HUD settings.

Equipment

Experimental Gas Grenade

Adjusted movement speed penalties:

With tactical resistance the penalty is 5%, down from 25%.

Without tactical resistance the penalty is 15%, down from 50%

Fixed a bug causing movement speed penalties to stack unintentionally.

Killstreaks

Bunker Buster

Adjusted movement speed penalties:

With tactical resistance the penalty is 5%, down from 25%.

Without tactical resistance the penalty is 15%, down from 50%

UAV

Adjusted the distance at which the "warning" callout for a UAV is triggered.

Challenges

Warzone Optics Master Calling Card

Now tracks when a player earns all reticles for the 33 optics.

Players who have already completed this challenge will receive the calling card upon logging in.

Calling Card Updates

Certain calling cards now properly display a "Black Ops 6 Required" tag, indicating they are unlocked through challenges related to Black Ops 6.

Warzone Weapon Camo - Intergalactic Challenge

Updated description to reference Concussions instead of Stun Grenades (affects all weapons except Launchers, which use a different Intergalactic Camo challenge).

Prestige 3 Challenge - Renamed & Adjusted

Renamed from "Hellfire" to "Streak Spender".

Now requires players to purchase killstreaks from Buy Stations instead of the previous requirements.

Bug fixes

Movement & Weapons

Fixed an issue where players were unable to Tac Sprint after switching to a melee weapon when their Tac Sprint had depleted.

Fixed an issue where on controller, after leaving water with a melee weapon equipped, switching weapons while mantling would cause unintended behavior.

Fixed an issue where when entering water with a melee weapon equipped and then exiting, the weapon switch would default to the backup pistol instead of a primary or secondary weapon.

Fixed an issue where when a player had Throwing Knives equipped as their lethal and attempted to swap to their dedicated melee weapon, the Throwing Knife would override their melee weapon after Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where visual recoil was too intense on the JAK Jawbreaker AMP.

Fixed an issue on some Fast Mag attachments that resulted in extra rechamber animations playing at the end of an empty reload after Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update.

Combat & Gameplay

Fixed an issue where if a player eliminates an enemy and their teammate eliminates them again, both eliminations would count for the first player after Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where eliminations did not track properly for a player who downed an enemy that was taken hostage and executed by a teammate.

Fixed an issue where gas masks would take damage from gas grenades while inside the PDS safe zone.

Fixed a rare issue where a player who had recently used a PRD would retain the PRD icon on the mini-map, revealing their location for the rest of the match.

Killstreaks

Fixed an issue where the sometimes the “warning” callout would not play for the enemy when another player called in three UAVs to activate an Advanced UAV after Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where Cluster Strike missiles would look like they were landing sideways.

Fixed an issue where the Precision Airstrike “danger close” text would appear unexpectedly when ADSing with the airstrike marker.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where the Self Ping marker was missing.

Fixed an issue where players could incorrectly appear as squad members in the squad widget during the pre-match lobby.

Fixed an issue where the scoreboard did not display kills or assists in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue where the AAR report failed to display all player stats.

Fixed an issue where changing the selected Operator could break the walking screen animation and display a blank background.

Fixed an issue where the post-match rank displayed too early in the Ranked AAR flow.

Stability

Fixed an issue where small game freezes and flashes could occur when a player disconnects.

Fixed an issue where players could encounter a dev error when attempting to access Buy Stations.

Fixed an issue where some players encountered a dev error when navigating or leaving sections of Warzone.

Fixed an issue where a dev error could occur when tabbing to the Barracks tab.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where V4L3RIA's head model was missing while performing the "Who's a Good Boy?" emote.

Fixed an issue in Bootcamp where Buy Stations sometimes displayed an incorrect inventory.

Fixed an issue where players were kicked back to the Play tab when entering the Battle Pass tab after a match.

