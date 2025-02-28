CoD dev acknowledges issue with new weapon a day after its release in Black Ops 6

According to multiple reports from Black Ops 6 players, the D1.3 Sector Fast Times Sector has not been tracking one-shot kills in Multiplayer. Many players on Reddit and X reported that the Fast Times camo challenge is bugged and won't work as intended.

The problem is eye-catching because D1.3 Sector was only added to the game on February 27, 2025. On February 28, the official Call of Duty updates X page announced that the issue was under investigation.

D1.3 Sector Fast Times camo challenge bugs draws attention from Black Ops 6 devs

The D1.3 Sector Fast Times camo is reportedly bugged in Black Ops 6. According to a report by Redditor u/Nebs18, the camo is simply not tracking one-shot kills no matter what ammo type is utilized. Similar reports have been arising from many BO6 players worldwide.

The issue has since come to the attention of developers, who responded within 24 hours of the reports going viral. In their recent X post, they wrote:

"We are investigating an issue that is preventing the D1.3 Sector 'Fast Times' camo challenge from tracking One Shot Kills in Multiplayer."

The D1.3 Sector was introduced with the COD X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event as the final reward for the main event. The gun became rather popular among COD players, however, the camo challenge glitch has players demanding a fix.

As of February 28, 2025, Treyarch has flagged the bug as a known issue and will rapidly investigate it. Fans are advised to keep an eye on the official channels to get updates regarding the bug.

