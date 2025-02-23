All Black Ops 6 Zombies Cowabunga Cranked LTM Quest rewards and how to get them

Black Ops 6 Zombies Cowabunga Cranked is a new limited-time mode introduced in Season 2 Reloaded, which offers unique quest rewards as part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration. This mode features distinctive mechanics that make the Zombies experience more engaging and challenging with new gameplay elements.

It is available on all Zombies maps: Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, Citadelle des Morts, and The Tomb. Completing the main quest on each map grants exclusive rewards.

This article covers all the quest rewards in Black Ops 6 Zombies Cowabunga Cranked limited-time mode and how to obtain them.

What are the rewards for completing the main quests in Black Ops 6 Zombies Cowabunga Cranked LTM?

Black Ops 6 Zombies features a main quest on each map, granting unique rewards upon completion. In the limited-time mode, Cowabunga Cranked, new gameplay mechanics are introduced, but the main quest remains active. However, the rewards for completing the main quest in this mode differ from those in standard mode.

Cowabunga Cranked Quest Rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Each map's main quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies Cowabunga Cranked offers a different reward. The rewards for each map are as follows:

Map Rewards Liberty Falls 1. Wall Power Legendary GobbleGum

2. 10000 XP

3. Liberty Falls Completion (Cowabunga Cracked) Calling Card Terminus Island 1. Hidden Power Ultra GobbleGum

2. 10000 XP

3. Terminus Falls Completion (Cowabunga Cracked) Calling Card Citadelle des Morts 1. Phoenix Up Legendary GobbleGum

2. 10000 XP

3. Citadelle des Morts Completion (Cowabunga Cracked) Calling Card The Tomb 1. Perkaholic Ultra GobbleGum

2. 10000 XP

3. The Tomb Completion (Cowabunga Cracked) Calling Card

Play each map and complete the main quest to earn rewards. If you're wondering how to complete the main quests, Sportskeeda has you covered, check out the links below for detailed guides:

Now that you know the rewards, let's discuss how this new LTM works. Black Ops 6 Zombies Cowabunga Cranked introduces unique mechanics, with the main element being the Cranked Timer. When this timer hits zero, you die instantly, so you must prevent the timer from getting there.

The timer starts as soon as you eliminate the first zombie and lasts for 1 minute and 30 seconds. To manage it, the mode offers new elements like Pizza Power-ups, which slightly extend the timer and grant a powerful melee weapon capable of one-shotting zombies.

Pizza Power-ups and their abilities:

Turtle Power: Temporarily grants a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary melee weapons.

Temporarily grants a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary melee weapons. Pizza Box: Fills the Cranked Timer to the maximum.

Fills the Cranked Timer to the maximum. Slice-O-Pie: Adds partial time to the Cranked Timer.

Additionally, continuously killing zombies is crucial, as each kill slightly extends the timer.

Cowabunga Cranked also introduces a new exclusive Field Upgrade, Donny’s Timer Stopper, which each player gets by default. When activated, it freezes the timer for 1 minute. However, during this period, time neither increases nor decreases, even if you kill zombies or collect Power-ups, the timer remains stagnant.

Completing the main quest during the Cranked LTM is a challenging task, as you must manage both the timer and the relentless zombie spawns. In the standard mode, there's a brief moment to rest between rounds, allowing you to restock equipment at the Crafting Table, upgrade weapons, and equip Ammo Mods from the Arsenal Machine. However, in this mode, zombies spawn continuously, leaving little time to interact with various mechanics.

It is highly recommended to use the Decoy Grenade to counter this, which makes it a crucial tool for survival.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

