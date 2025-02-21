Cowabunga Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a new limited-time mode released on February 20, 2025. The mode is a part of the COD x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. Within the mode, you can drop in on any Zombies map and eliminate an enemy to kickstart the Cranked timer. Once it starts, you must kill another zombie before the timer reaches zero.

If you fail, you will be eliminated from the game. This article will delve further into the rules of Cowabunga Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded.

Cowabunga Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies: New LTM explained

Cowabunga Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies can be played on any of the four available maps including Liberty Falls, Terminus, Citadelle des Morts, and The Tomb.

Cowabunga Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The rules are simple: Once you enter the game and eliminate a zombie, the Cranked timer starts. If you fail to eliminate another zombie before the timer reaches zero, you will explode and die. This process continues and repeats itself as you keep playing.

You can even play the main quest while in the Cowabunga Cranked mode. This will make your in-game journey a little bit more challenging and therefore, more entertaining.

As the rounds in the game continue, the Cranked timer will continue to shrink. This means you will have less and less time to kill zombies before you explode. So pacing, strategy, and speed play key factors in this mode.

To help you during Cowabunga Cranked in Black Ops 6 Zombies, there are several Pizza power-ups.

Power-ups and rewards

The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

There are several Pizza power-ups to help you gain an upper hand in Cowabunga Cranked:

Turtle Power: Temporarily empowers the player with a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary Melee Weapons

Temporarily empowers the player with a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary Melee Weapons Pizza Box: Fills the Cranked Timer to max

Fills the Cranked Timer to max Slice-O-Pie: Partial time added to the Cranked Timer

Apart from that, all players will be given Donny's Time Stopper Field Upgrade. Using this device will effectively stop the Cranked timer for one full minute. This can help you take a quick breather and kill enough opponents to give yourself some time.

Finally, you also get rewards for completing the main quest in Cowabunga Cranked. Each map's main quest rewards you 1000 XP, apart from a unique Gobblegum as follows:

Liberty Falls: Wall Power

Terminus: Hidden Power

Citadelle des Morts: Phoenix Up

The Tomb: Perkaholic

Overall, the gameplay is engaging and challenging. Zombies constantly keep spawning. While you get time to eliminate enemies as the round progresses, zombies attack you nonstop.

This makes it imperative to purchase items from the crafting table or use the Arsenal Machine to upgrade your weapon. Even getting your ammo mods in order is difficult.

