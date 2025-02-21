All Pizza Power-ups in Black Ops 6 Zombies Cowabunga Cranked LTM

Black Ops 6 Zombies introduces a brand-new limited-time mode, Cowabunga Cranked, as part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration, featuring exclusive Pizza Power-ups. This mode adds several gameplay enhancements and is both challenging and engaging, incorporating new mechanics that push players to their limits. It is available on all maps: Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, Citadelle des Morts, and The Tomb.

This article details all the Pizza Power-ups and how they function in Black Ops 6 Zombies' Cowabunga Cranked LTM.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Cowabunga Cranked LTM: All Pizza Power-ups explained

The Cowabunga Cranked LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies introduces three exclusive Pizza Power-ups to help players survive the relentless challenge. Here’s a breakdown of each:

Pizza Power-ups in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Turtle Power: Temporarily empowers the player with a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary melee weapons.

Temporarily empowers the player with a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary melee weapons. Pizza Box: Fills the Cranked Timer to the max.

Fills the Cranked Timer to the max. Slice-O-Pie: Partial time is added to the Cranked Timer.

Now that you know what all the Pizza Power-ups do, let’s go over how Cowabunga Cranked mode works in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

As mentioned earlier, this LTM is significantly more difficult than the standard version. There’s no time to rest, as players must constantly manage the Cranked Timer. When you spawn and eliminate your first zombie, this timer activates starting with 1 minute and 30 seconds. You must keep killing zombies to prevent the Cranked Timer from reaching zero as you'll be instantly eliminated once it does.

Each zombie kill adds a small amount of time, but the difficulty lies in the continuous zombie spawns. Unlike normal modes where you get breathing room between rounds to craft items, upgrade weapon rarity, or buy Ammo Mods from the Arsenal Machine, this mode never lets up, making it much harder to access these options.

To help manage this challenge, the Pizza Power-ups spawn throughout the match, with Slice-O-Pie being the most common. Additionally, all players are equipped with Donny’s Time Stopper Field Upgrade, a permanent ability that pauses the Cranked Timer for one minute. However, you should note that while the timer is frozen, killing zombies or collecting Pizza Power-ups will not add time.

Additionally, you have the option to complete the main quest on each map. Since this will be a challenging endeavor, you will be rewarded well with a GobbleGum and a Calling Card.

As part of the TMNT collaboration, four themed bundles have been introduced. If you purchase any of them and deploy as a Ninja Turtle Operator, you will receive 50% reduced damage from behind.

