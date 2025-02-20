All weapon balance changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded 

The Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes are now live, detailing various gameplay adjustments, including weapon balancing and bug fixes. This mid-season update features only a few weapon tweaks to maintain balanced gunplay, ensuring no weapon feels overpowered or underpowered for a fairer experience.

Below is a list of all the weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded.

All weapon changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

Here are all the weapon adjustments that will be implemented in Black Ops 6 with Season 2 Reloaded as described in the patch notes:

Assault Rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

GPR 91

"We are making some adjustments to the GPR 91 to help builds and playstyles that target its slower TTK. We are extending the effective damage range where headshots are especially impactful. We are also making improvements to the CHF Barrel and Rapid Fire attachments to make these more appealing choices."

Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: 0 - 17.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: 0 - 22.2m ⬆

Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: 17.9 - 45.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: 22.3 - 45.7m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: >45.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: >45.7m

Additional Adjustments

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 55% to 40%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty reduced from 25% to 20%.

Rapid Fire

Fire Rate improvement increased from 7% to 10%.

Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 25% to 30%.

LMG adjustments in Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

Feng 82

"The Feng 82 is designed as an Assault Rifle / LMG hybrid with a slow rate of fire. We want it to play more aggressively than it has been, so we are giving it some significant handling and mobility improvements."

Adjustments:

Pre-fire delay improved from 55ms to 25ms.

Slide to Fire Speed improved from 410ms to 380ms.

Dive to Fire Speed improved from 490ms to 460ms.

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 400ms to 370ms.

Movement Speed improved from 4.6m/s to 4.7m/s.

Crouch Movement Speed improved from 2.1m/s to 4.3m/s.

Sprinting Movement Speed improved from 6.1m/s to 6.3m/s.

ADS Movement Speed improved from 2.5m/s to 2.7m/s.

Marksman rifle adjustments in Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

Swat 5.56

"We are improving the Burst Delay on the SWAT 5.56. When compared with the AEK-973, it should be harder to hit the one-burst kill at range, but much easier to fire off subsequent bursts."

Adjustments:

Burst Delay reduced from 250ms to 220ms.

Rapid Fire

Burst Delay reduced from 200ms to 170ms.

Tsarkov 7.62

Adjustments:

Small improvement to shot queuing, to help prevent accidental follow up shots when spamming the trigger.

AEK-973

"We are very excited to have a full-auto AEK in Black Ops 6. There was an issue causing the headshot damage to be lower than intended. These values have now been corrected."

Adjustments:

AEK-973 Full Auto Mod

Base headshot damage multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.28x.

Headshot damage multiplier with CHF barrel increased from 1.17x to 1.36x.

Sniper rifles adjustment

Addressed an issue on some Fast Mag attachments that resulted in extra rechamber animations playing at the end of an empty reload.

Melee

"We are improving some melee lunge distances, especially for the two-hit kill melee weapons. Our melee tuning philosophy revolves around keeping melee movement speeds the same (to prevent certain melee weapons from being optimal for hitting routes). That means hits-to-kill, attack speed, and lunge distance are our main tools for creating unique feeling melee weapons. We know that more hits-to-kill can be a big disadvantage, so we’ll continue to make sure that attack speed and lunge distance are providing sufficient upside."

Knife

Lunge distance increased by 4%, up to 1.3m.

Baseball Bat

Lunge distance increased by 6%, up to 1.8m.

Power Drill

Lunge distance increased by 47%, up to 1.7m

Attachment adjustments in Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reeloaded

Underbarrel Crossbow

Increased ammo count by 1.

Increased ADS zoom level.

Increased projectile velocity and reduced initial vertical velocity. Reduces cases of overshooting targets in close-range situations, and makes it easier to hit targets at range.

That covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs that will be implemented in Black Ops 6 with Season 2 Reloaded.

