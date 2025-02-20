How to get all Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded is now live, along with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration, which introduces themed bundles to the in-game store. These bundles feature the core TMNT members: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael. Additionally, players can unlock Splinter, their instructor and adoptive father, as a reward from the event.
This article will detail how to obtain all Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
How to unlock all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins in Warzone and Black Ops 6?
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins are not free; players must spend real money to acquire them. Each of the four core members—Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael—has a dedicated bundle available in the in-game store for 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP). Collecting all four requires a total of 9,600 CP.
Additionally, unlocking the Splinter Operator requires purchasing the Premium Track for 1,100 CP, with the Operator being the final reward. However, the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event will go live on February 27, 2025.
Here are all the TMNT-themed bundles:
- Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo
- Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello
- Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo
- Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael
You will acquire the following items after purchasing each bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
Tracer Pack: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo
- Leonardo Operator
- Leonardo’s Katanas Melee Weapon Blueprint
- Dicer Krig C Assault Rifle Blueprint (Blue Tracers; TMNT comic-style effects)
- Scrapper Kompakt 92 SMG Blueprint (Blue Tracers; TMNT comic-style effects)
- Blade Dance Finishing Move
- Containment Weapon Charm
- Balanced Life Emote
- Turtle Stance Animated Calling Card
- Into the Night Large Decal
- Stoic Leo Animated Emblem
- Price: 2400 CP
Tracer Pack- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello
- Donatello Operator
- Donatello’s Bo Staff Melee Weapon Blueprint
- Rampager GPR 91 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers; TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX)
- Max Damage SVD Sniper Rifle Blueprint (Purple Tracers; TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX)
- Bo-Staff Boogie Finishing Move
- Primo Ride Weapon Charm
- Parkour Patrol Animated Calling Card
- Halfshell Weapon Sticker
- Donatello Rizz Animated Emblem
- Price: 2400 CP
Tracer Pack- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo
- Michelangelo Operator
- Michelangelo’s Nunchucks Melee Weapon Blueprint
- Chaos Sow AK-74 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers; TMNT Pizza Death FX)
- On Call DM-10 Marksman Rifle Blueprint (Orange Tracers; TMNT Pizza Death FX)
- Nunchuk Chop Finishing Move
- Dished Weapon Charm
- Pizza Party Emote
- Swinging Heat Animated Calling Card
- Home Sweet Home Spray
- Mikey Charmin’ Animated Emblem
- Price: 2400 CP
Tracer Pack- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael
- Raphael Operator
- Raphael’s Sai Melee Weapon Blueprint
- Tank C9 SMG Blueprint (Red Tracers; TMNT Ninja Star Death FX)
- Big Brained GPMG-7 LMG Blueprint (Red Tracers; TMNT Ninja Star Death FX)
- Quick Skills Finishing Move
- Kickin’ It Emote
- Crossed Sai Reticle
- Fortress Frag Skin
- Ready Raph Animated Calling Card
- Raph’s Grin Animated Emblem
- Price: 2400 CP
