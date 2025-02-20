CoD devs canceled a big change in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded after hearing community feedback

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is just a few hours away, set to go live on February 28, 2025, at 9 am PT, and the patch notes have already been revealed, highlighting a significant gameplay change that was initially planned for the update: limiting repeated access to Loadout Drops after death.

However, following community feedback, the developers have decided not to implement this change. Read on to learn more about their decision.

The decision to limit loadout drops after death has been removed from Warzone Season 02 Reloaded

It was previously revealed that with the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update, a significant gameplay change would be implemented that will prevent players from repeatedly accessing Loadout Drops after death. This change was particularly aimed at Resurgence mode, where players can respawn multiple times as long as their teammates are alive. Upon respawning, players drop with a handgun and need to loot again, making Loadout Drops crucial in getting back into the fight with their preferred loadout.

However, limiting this feature would have forced respawned players to spend more time looting, putting them at a disadvantage against enemies with powerful weapons. When the developers announced this change, the community opposed it, urging them to reconsider. In response to this feedback, the developers have decided not to implement the restriction.

Raven Software, one of the game’s developers, confirmed this decision via X, stating:

"We hear you. The previously announced change to limit repeated Loadout Drop access after death has been removed from Season 02 Reloaded."

With this decision, players no longer need to worry about this major gameplay shift, as it has been removed from both the patch notes and the update plans. However, it remains unclear whether the idea has been completely scrapped or if it might return in a future update. Given the developers’ consideration of community feedback, a potential reintroduction is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Also read: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded pre-load size on PC (Battle.net)

