How to unlock D1.3 Sector in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The D1.3 Sector is a returning special secondary weapon in Warzone and Black Ops 6, first introduced in Black Ops 3. After multiple iterations, it has now been reintroduced, featuring its unique ability to fire blades instead of bullets. Players can unlock this weapon as an ultimate reward in the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event.

This article provides all the details on how to unlock the D1.3 Sector in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

How to get the D1.3 Sector in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

As mentioned earlier, the D1.3 Sector is the final reward in the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event, unlocked by earning 370,000 XP.

D1.3 Sector unlocking criteria (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Now that you know how to unlock this weapon, let’s take a closer look at the event's mechanics.

In this event, rewards are earned by reaching specific XP milestones. Simply play any major mode you prefer, such as Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Black Ops 6 Zombies, or Warzone, to accumulate the required XP.

The event follows an Event Pass system with two reward tracks: a free track and a paid Premium Track. Fortunately, the D1.3 Sector is part of the free track, meaning all players can unlock it.

However, if you wish to access the Premium Track, you can purchase it for 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99.

All Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event offers a total of 20 rewards—10 from the free section and 10 from the Premium Track.

Below are all the free and premium rewards available during the event, along with the required experience points (XP) to unlock them:

Rewards (Free) Rewards (Premium Track) Required Experience Points (XP) "Foot Clan" Operator Skin "Sensei's Support" Finishing Move Instant Reward "Clan Ties" Spray "Splinter's Cane" Melee Blueprint 20,000 XP "Ninja Clan" Emblem "Infestation" Weapon Blueprint 50,000 XP "Skateboard" New Melee Weapon "Sewer Surfer" Melee Blueprint 70,000 XP "Pepperoni Power" Sticker "Family" Calling Card 100,000 XP "Together" Loading Screen "The Master" Emblem 140,000 XP "Belt Fed Magazine" Attachment "Robotic Ninja" Weapon Blueprint 180,000 XP "Undead Foot Clan" Operator "Sliced" Weapon Blueprint 240,000 XP "Thinker" Weapon Charm "Brainiac" Gun Screen 300,000 XP "D1.3 Sector" New Weapon "Splinter" New Operator 370,000 XP

