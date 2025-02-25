Four iconic weapons from OG Verdansk are reportedly returning in Warzone Season 3

With Warzone Season 3 approaching fast, various rumors have surfaced. The most prominent is the possible return of Verdansk and the addition of four iconic weapons from the original map, first introduced at the launch of the battle royale. This has excited the community, as Verdansk’s return could attract more players, while the inclusion of these weapons further amplifies the anticipation.

This article explores rumors about which four weapons may arrive in Warzone with Season 3.

What rumored weapons from OG Verdansk might return in Warzone Season 3?

A popular scooper, @TheGhostOfHope, recently shared information on X about four weapons that were present in the original Verdansk map from the 2020 version of Warzone. Now, with Verdansk rumored to return in Season 3 after three years, these weapons may also return.

The four rumored weapons:

HDR: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Grau: Assault rifle

Assault rifle AMAX : Assault rifle

: Assault rifle Kilo: Assault rifle

Additionally, another well-known leaker, @realityuk_, has data-mined several weapon codenames, which hint at the upcoming additions:

Kent (AR)

(AR) Gilroy (AR)

(AR) Pyork (Pistol)

(Pistol) Schuck (SMG)

(SMG) Napa (Special)

(Special) Keene (Melee)

(Melee) Hugo (Sniper)

Based on speculation, Gilroy could be the Grau, Kent could refer to the Kilo, and Hugo may represent the HDR. However, as this information is based on leaks, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Since the HDR and Grau were fan favorites during Verdansk's 2020-2021 era, there’s a high possibility they could return. Their inclusion could further fuel excitement and potentially bring back players who cherished Verdansk.

Verdansk’s rumored return

Beyond the weapon leaks, there are also rumors about Verdansk’s comeback. While CODNext 2024 confirmed Verdansk will return to Warzone in 2025, a precise release window has not been provided. However, @TheGhostOfHope suggests the map could arrive with Season 3.

This speculation aligns with WZ's Season 2, which had minimal content additions and primarily focused on fine-tuning the game. The developers may be strategically holding Verdansk as a trump card to re-engage players and revive interest in Warzone.

Additional leaked map details:

The Train Station interior may be closed.

The Stadium’s interior might be open, but the roof could remain closed.

The train could return.

The fast-travel subway system is rumored to be absent.

If these leaks prove true, the Warzone Season 3 update could be one of the most exciting ones in recent times, bringing back a beloved map and classic weapons that defined the Verdansk era.

