When does Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 release?

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 is scheduled to go live on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9 am PT. Currently, Season 2 Reloaded is live, featuring a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration that introduced new modes, bundles, and an event. Season 3 is expected to be a major update, especially for Warzone fans, who received minimal content in Season 2.

This article will provide the exact release date and time for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 across all regions.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 release date and time for all regions

As of February 25, 2025, the in-game Battle Pass timer for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 shows 23 days remaining, confirming that Season 3 will launch as soon as the timer ends: Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9 am PT.

Below is the list of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 release dates and times for major regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 20, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 20, 2025, at 10 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 20, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 20, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) March 20, 2025, at 5 PM Central European Time (CET) March 20, 2025, at 6 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) March 20, 2025, at 8 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) March 20, 2025, at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) March 20, 2025, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) March 21, 2025, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) March 21, 2025, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) March 21, 2025, at 4 AM

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 rumored content

Currently, no official details have been revealed about Season 3 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone. However, various leaks and rumors have surfaced, generating excitement among fans.

The biggest rumor suggests that Verdansk, Warzone’s original and highly anticipated map, may return with Season 3. Verdansk debuted in 2020 and quickly became a fan favorite before being removed in December 2021.

Now, after three years, its return is reportedly imminent, though the exact timeline remains unclear. Reliable scooper @TheGhostOfHope has leaked that Verdansk will closely resemble its 2020 version, with a few key changes:

The Train Station interior may be closed.

The Stadium’s interior might be open, but the roof could remain closed.

The train may return.

The fast-travel subway system is rumored to be absent.

In addition to Verdansk, the same leaker has hinted at new weapons coming to Black Ops 6 and Warzone in Season 3. The Grau and HDR may be introduced, while the AMAX and Kilo could also make a return.

As for Black Ops 6 Zombies, speculation points to the release of DLC 3: Richtofen’s Mansion, which was teased in the Liberty Falls trailer. Clues from The Tomb’s final cutscene suggest that the crew must return to Liberty Falls to activate the Sentinel Artifact using exotic materials.

This strongly indicates that the next Zombies map could be the Mansion featured in the trailer, though it is unclear whether it will arrive in Season 3 or later.

Additionally, there is a strong possibility that the Wunderwaffe DG-2 will be introduced as the next Wonder Weapon, as Richtofen was seen wielding it in the trailer.

