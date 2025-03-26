Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 is arriving early, new release date confirmed

Call of Duty has just confirmed that Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 will arrive one day early, meaning the update will go live on April 2, 2025. Previously, Activision delayed the update and pushed it back to April 3. However, in the latest Call of Duty Podcast, Activision officially revealed that the update will launch a day earlier than anticipated.

Keep in mind that, only Black Ops 6 will be playable on April 2 as Warzone will go offline to get prepared for the Verdansk launch. Read on to learn more about Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Release Date Changes Again

Initially, Season 3 for the latest Call of Duty update was scheduled to release on March 20. However, Activision announced that they wanted to ensure players receive the best experience possible. With Verdansk’s return on the horizon, they decided to delay the release date.

Right now, we’re receiving a plethora of new information about the upcoming Warzone map, including changes from the original (OG) version and much more. In the Call of Duty Podcast, the developers primarily discussed the changes players can expect and revealed all the new weapons coming to the game. From Kali Sticks to HDR, there are some iconic weapons returning to the game. At the end of the video, they announced the new release date as breaking news.

Not only is Verdansk returning to Warzone, but Season 3 might just be the biggest season in Call of Duty since the release of Black Ops 6. Fans will get a brand-new Zombies map called Shattered Veil with the update, and more details about the map will be shared soon. As it stands, Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 is set to go live on April 2, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT.

