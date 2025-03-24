Warzone is on the right path, and Verdansk might just save the game

Verdansk returning to Warzone might just be the saving grace the game needs. It shouldn't come as a surprise for players that Warzone hasn't been doing well recently. Numerous bugs, glitches, rampant cheating, server issues, and many more issues have essentially made the game unplayable. This has resulted in a lot of players quitting the game altogether, hoping to return when Call of Duty fixes the problems.

Ad

The return of Verdansk is now what many are looking forward to. With the promise of transporting players back in time to deliver the OG Verdansk experience, fans are anticipating the arrival of the map.

However, not everyone is on board. Some are still skeptical of its return, citing that if the underlying issues aren't addressed, it will just be a reskin of the same terrible experience as it currently stands.

Ad

Trending

But it now seems that Call of Duty is doing everything to ensure that fans get the exact gameplay experience they enjoyed back in 2020. To learn more about these changes that Warzone will be receiving with the return of Verdansk, and our thoughts on how they might save the battle royale title, make sure to check out the section below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

How Warzone might be saved with the return of Verdansk

Verdansk's release in Warzone is just around the corner, and as we get closer to the launch day, Call of Duty has started teasing changes that the game will feature with the return of the map. Here are some of those changes that have us excited about the return of the iconic map and prove that the battle royale game is on the right track:

Ad

Vertical Buy menus

Expand Tweet

Ad

Simple vertical Buy menus have long been absent in the game and based on Call of Duty's recent post, it has been confirmed that the long-awaited feature is making a comeback. Players will no longer have to go through a complicated UI just to buy a few items or their teammates back. The menu has been designed with a vertical flow to ensure simplicity and ease of use.

Furthermore, there is now a new button in the menu called "Redeploy all". This will essentially allow you to buy back all your dead teammates instantly, which was not possible earlier. This is a quality-of-life update that is certain to make using the Buy Stations a lot easier and quicker.

Ad

Also read: Verdansk Warzone gameplay teased ahead of release

Floating loot

Expand Tweet

Ad

It has been ages since players have been asking the developers for floating loot to return to the battle royale title. A feature that was removed with Warzone 2 is finally making a comeback with Verdansk. Floating loot makes spotting them a lot easier. Furthermore, they allow for a seamless looting experience, allowing the players to be constantly on the move and pick up items without slowing down. This proves to be useful, especially in the early and late games.

Ad

Returning mil-sim Operators

Expand Tweet

Ad

Verdansk is taking Warzone back to its roots and adding things that made it great in the first place. One of those is delivering fans a realistic and immersive gaming experience. The original game was much more grounded and featured a plethora of mil-sim skins, which made the game feel more realistic.

It appeared like soldiers were fighting on the battlefield to be the last man standing and not just another goofy Operator trying to survive.

Ad

With the key art of Warzone 2025 unveiled, it's clear the creative direction that Call of Duty is pursuing. All Operators showcased were mil-sim skins, which is a direct and major hint at the way COD will be focusing on WZ moving forward, just like the fans wanted.

Read more: Call of Duty teases the return of iconic Operator in Black Ops 6 and WZ Season 3

So, there you have it. These are some of the changes that fans have been asking Call of Duty to add to the games ever since the original Warzone shutdown and it now seems these requests are finally being answered.

Ad

If that wasn't all, Call of Duty is also on a streak to shut down any cheat providers by issuing them legal notices. Notable cheat providers have been punished, some of which include GCAIMX, SoloQ services, etc.

All these hint that the developers are on the right track and with Verdansk returning to the game with the upcoming Season 3 update, the battle royale title might finally have a chance at surviving.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback