"There just isn't one single skin": COD player finds all Black Ops 6 and Warzone skins unappealing, community reacts

Recently, Redditor u/JohnnyBlazex took to the platform to express displeasure with the skins present in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The user found none of the currently available store skins appealing. They felt that just about all the skins in the store failed to attract their attention. Because of this reason, the player has yet to spend their 5500 COD Points.

Ad

In their March 22, 2025, Reddit post, u/JohnnyBlazex said:

"I have 5500 cod points and to this day I've not seen one single gun or skin in the store that I find attractive. I don't mind the rainbow skins or what ever but there just isn't one single skin that really grabs my attention."

Ad

Trending

The OP (Original Poster) felt that the Radiant Blight skins gave off Fortnite vibes and the Down from the Skies ones are perhaps just a bit too much for them. Responding to the post, u/DJgabrielSLC stated that they had just witnessed the in-game store and were left similarly disappointed:

"Wild. I just went through the store and saw nothing but garbage. Came on here to see what the thoughts were on skins and saw this post. Most of the skins look like they belong in a different game. Most look like AI cluttered garbage."

Ad

Redditor u/RangerFew6760 suggested that the lack of skins that stand out was due to fatigue caused by a lot of similar-looking cosmetics. The player pointed out that having too much of a certain aesthetic in Black Ops 6 and Warzone could lead to fatigue:

"The issue is back then when most the skins released were grounded, the one goofy skin really stood out, which made it unique and people bought. Now that every skin we get if goofy/colorful, its now just “oh another unicorn skin”. Too much of anything will lead to fatigue"

Ad

On the other hand, u/Jayandnightasmr expressed that they wanted more mil-sim-themed skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. This would be in contrast to the OP's idea of the skins currently in the store.

Comment byu/JohnnyBlazex from discussion inblackops6 Expand Post

Ad

Finally, u/xNervo claimed that it all boils down to personal taste. The user felt that mil-sim skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone would not attract them, however, in the end, the decisions made by players are all subjective.

Comment byu/JohnnyBlazex from discussion inblackops6 Expand Post

Ad

Popular recent Black Ops 6 and Warzone skin bundles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Call of Duty event (Image via Activision)

Some of the more recent skin bundles include the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sets as well as the Terminator skins. These cosmetics caught some traction and attention from the fans. They also came with their accompanying events or tasks which further added to their appeal.

Apart from that, one of the most recent skins includes the Magma Freeze Tracer Pack which costs 1400 COD Points to purchase. This bundle is rather new but has also managed to catch fans' attention to a certain degree.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback