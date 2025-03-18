Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is the latest bundle to join the games. This budget-friendly bundle features an Operator skin, Blueprint, Loading Screen, and more. As for the name suggests, the Magma Freeze pack combines hot and cool themes, bringing fire-and-ice-inspired content in a single bundle, reflected in all the items it contains.

Ad

We take a closer look at the Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, its price, all the items it comes with, and whether the bundle's worth buying.

Price of Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone costs 1400 CP or COD Points, which is around $14 in real-world currency. To buy the bundle, simply head over to the in-game stores of either game and you'll find the bundle under the "Featured Section." If you have sufficient COD Points balance in your account, you can purchase the bundle directly.

Ad

Trending

Discussing the price of the Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

If you don't have the required COD Points, first buy them from your platform's respective stores. They are sold in preset packs and can be bought for the following price:

Ad

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since the bundle costs 1400 CP, and assuming you have zero COD Points in your Call of Duty account, buy the $9.99 pack (1100 CP total), and the $1.99 pack (200 CP) twice, which will total 1500 CP. This is more than enough to buy the latest bundle.

Read on to learn more about the content of the Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Ad

Also read: How to earn Clovers quickly in Black Ops 6 Clover Craze event

All items in the Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

There are seven items in the Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. They are as follows:

" Sleetburn " Operator Skin for Marshall

" Operator Skin for Marshall " Cold Smolder " Weapon Blueprint for the Goblin MK2 ( Tracer Effect: Cold Heat)

" Weapon Blueprint for the Goblin MK2 ( Cold Heat) " Below the Ice " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Iceburst " Finishing Move

" Finishing Move " Ice & Fire " Reticle

" Reticle " Cold Fire " Spray

" Spray "Endless Burn" Loading Screen

Ad

Exploring all items in the Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

As mentioned earlier, all these items carry a fire and ice theme and it's represented quite well in each one of them. The Goblin MK2 Blueprint is animated and properly shows off the theme of the bundle.

Ad

Now that we've discussed the price and the content of Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you might be wondering whether it is worth the price. Check out the section for our thoughts on the latest bundle.

Read more: Black Ops 6 and Warzone PS Plus Season 2 pack: How to claim and what’s included

Is the Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone worth buying?

The answer to whether the new Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is worth buying depends on the player. It is up to them to decide whether they should buy it based on your budget and your preference for the design.

Ad

Simply speaking from a value standpoint, it is a budget bundle that costs only 1400 CP compared to the traditional 2400 CP price point for Tracer Packs. But that doesn't mean compromises weren't made. It features only one Blueprint; other Tracer Packs usually come with two or more. Now speaking of the Blueprint, since it's the one item you'll see and be able to use in-game: the Goblin MK2.

Sure, as for the aesthetics and the tracer effects, the Blueprint looks great. But it's for one of the average weapons in the game. The Goblin MK2 isn't bad per se, but it isn't that great either, and that's something to keep in mind.

Ad

As for the Operator skin for Marshall, it certainly looks good and fits the character, giving them a unique appearance. Other than that, the bundle doesn't have many things going for it. Then again, for 1400 CP, that's a pretty good deal.

Hence, it all comes down to your preference. If you're looking for a bundle on a budget and have no problems using Goblin MK2 in matches, then, by all means, get the latest Tracer Pack, provided the designs and aesthetics appeal to you.

Ad

If you don't use the Goblin MK2 often or the aesthetics of the bundle isn't your cup of tea, consider skipping this one and saving that money for another bundle.

That covers everything you need to know about the Magma Freeze Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback