"Are you kidding me?" - Black Ops 6 hit registration issues leave COD players fuming 

The hit registration issues in Black Ops 6 only seem to get worse with each subsequent update. Instead of resolving the various issues plaguing the game, each patch seems to only introduce more problems. While cheaters, bugs and glitches continue ruining the experience, players are now faced with a lot of server-related issues, mostly concerning hit registration.

u/Ok_Bluejay_1242 recently shared a clip of these hit registration issues in action on Reddit with the following title:

"Are you kidding me?"

In the clip, they can be clearly seen hitting most of their shots at an enemy target. However, it simply refused to record these shots as "hits". Although they were the ones who shot first, due to the hit reg issues, the enemy got ample time to turn around and take them out instead almost instantaneously.

The post quickly gained a lot of notoriety among Black Ops 6 players as many also shared similar experiences with hit registration. The most upvoted comment on the post read:

"Should have bought the bullet registration bundle in the store. This one is on you OP."

In a humorous tone, u/thatruth2483 wrote that OP should have spent their money to buy the "bullet registration bundle" and blamed them for not buying the "bundle", hinting that if they had spent money in the game, their bullets could have counted in the match.

The humorous comments didn't end there. u/MikeBrodowski decided to go for classic Counter-Strike copy pasta and commented the following:

"Bluejay missed his spray. Summary: Shots 1-5: Clearly missed. Shots 6-9: Missed due to recoil (bad spray control). Shots 10-11: Very close, but recoil and inaccuracy make these reasonable misses. Shot 12: Likely didn’t actually fire because Hiko was already dead."

Once again, with humor, the comment read that OP (Bluejay), missed their shots in the clip. They summarized the clip by stating that the first five bullets didn't even land on the target. The next three missed due to recoil, and the other two had missed the target because they were too close to the target. Finally, the last bullet wasn't even shot because "Hiko" was already dead.

For those unaware, Hiko is an ex-pro CS player and this is a classic joke from the time that has now made its way to Call of Duty communities.

But humor soon subsided and fans brought their legitimate concerns to the table. u/ExtremeAdhd666 wrote:

"Posting these confirms to those of us who thought we were going mad that we are perfectly sane. Get an instance of this at least once every evening played it."

They were relieved to not be the only ones facing hit registration issues in Black Ops 6. They would also face similar issues once every evening. Their mention of the time could highlight the fact that during the evenings, a lot of players join in after school or work, causing the servers to be stressed, leading to hit registration problems.

Reddit comments discussing the server issues and net code in Black Ops 6 (Image via Reddit)

Others in the comments pointed out that the game was broken and it was indeed the poor net code that was to be blamed. u/SirVyval wrote that it usually takes around three bullets to kill an enemy with the Tanto .22 SMG and shared an example from their experience with that particular SMG.

The user mentioned that in one of their matches, they shot at a target, and the game recorded those hit markers. However, after eliminating them, they learned that it took double the bullets (six) to take out their targets, despite the game recording the hit markers.

It became evident that the net code was causing these hit registration issues in Black Ops 6.

Hit registration issues plague Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

Hit registration issues have been bothering players in Black Ops 6 since it was launched back in October 2024. Over time, the situation seems to have become worse with players complaining frequently about it. Needless to say, the game is losing players dramatically, especially on Steam.

Hit registration issues occur when a player fires at an enemy and their aim is on point, but the game simply refuses to record those shots as hits. So, even if the bullets appear to land on the target, they actually aren't counted as shots by the game's servers. Some argue that this is because of the low tick rate of the game servers, which currently stand at only 20Hz.

As a result, the target on the receiving end of these bullets takes no damage. It creates an illusion for the player who shoots first, as their shots are being hit, but it isn't being recorded by the game.

This puts them at a disadvantage, as the enemy can now take their time to know the position of their opponent and eliminate them instead, which is what happened in the footage shared above.

