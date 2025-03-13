Clover Craze event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

The Clover Craze event went live in Black Ops 6 and Warzone on March 13, 2025, at 9 am PT. As the final event before Season 2 ends, it will remain active for the rest of the season, concluding on April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT. During this period, players can earn various rewards by playing in any major mode of their choice — BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, or Warzone. The event’s final reward is the Cloverleaf, a St. Patrick's Day-themed Blueprint for the AMES 85 assault rifle.
This article covers all the rewards available in the Clover Craze event and how to unlock them in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
All the Clover Craze event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
The Clover Craze event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone features ten rewards, including two final Mastery Rewards — one available to all players upon challenge completion and the other exclusive to BlackCell Battle Pass users. Here’s a list of all the rewards you can unlock:
How to acquire all the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Clover Craze event
To unlock rewards during the Clover Craze event, you must collect a special event item — Clovers. Each reward requires a specific number of Clovers to unlock, which can be easily obtained in any major game mode.
- Black Ops 6 Multiplayer: Eliminated enemies will drop Clovers, which you must collect by passing over them.
- Black Ops 6 Zombies: Clovers drop randomly from defeated zombies, but not every zombie will drop one.
- Warzone: Unlike Multiplayer and Zombies, eliminating players won’t drop Clovers. Instead, you must open supply caches to find them.
Clover types & rarity
There are three types of Clovers, each with a different value:
- Three-Leaf Clover – Worth 1 Clover (drops frequently)
- Four-Leaf Clover – Worth 5 Clovers (drops rarely)
- Golden Four-Leaf Clover – Worth 10 Clovers (drops very rarely)
The rarer the Clover, the harder it is to find, making the Golden Four-Leaf Clover the most valuable but least common.
