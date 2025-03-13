Clover Craze event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

The Clover Craze event went live in Black Ops 6 and Warzone on March 13, 2025, at 9 am PT. As the final event before Season 2 ends, it will remain active for the rest of the season, concluding on April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT. During this period, players can earn various rewards by playing in any major mode of their choice — BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, or Warzone. The event’s final reward is the Cloverleaf, a St. Patrick's Day-themed Blueprint for the AMES 85 assault rifle.

Ad

This article covers all the rewards available in the Clover Craze event and how to unlock them in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

All the Clover Craze event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Clover Craze event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone features ten rewards, including two final Mastery Rewards — one available to all players upon challenge completion and the other exclusive to BlackCell Battle Pass users. Here’s a list of all the rewards you can unlock:

Ad

Trending

Clover Craze event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Rewards Required number of Cloves Archie's Fortune Spray 60 Clovers Pot O' Gold Emblem 180 Patty's Pal Weapon Charm 360 Lucky Rainbow Calling Card 600 Flyswatter Wildcard 1100 30 mins Double Battle Pass XP 1100 Low Profile Perk (Warzone) 1800 Drop Of Luck Weapon Sticker 1800 Cloverleaf AMES 85 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint (Mastery Reward) Complete all the challenges Cloverleaf BlackCell AMES 85 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint (Mastery Reward; BlackCell exclusive) Complete all the challenges

Ad

Also read: BO6 Zombies DLC 3 map teaser image revealed

How to acquire all the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Clover Craze event

To unlock rewards during the Clover Craze event, you must collect a special event item — Clovers. Each reward requires a specific number of Clovers to unlock, which can be easily obtained in any major game mode.

Ad

Procedure to earn rewards in this event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer : Eliminated enemies will drop Clovers, which you must collect by passing over them.

: Eliminated enemies will drop Clovers, which you must collect by passing over them. Black Ops 6 Zombies : Clovers drop randomly from defeated zombies, but not every zombie will drop one.

: Clovers drop randomly from defeated zombies, but not every zombie will drop one. Warzone: Unlike Multiplayer and Zombies, eliminating players won’t drop Clovers. Instead, you must open supply caches to find them.

Ad

Clover types & rarity

There are three types of Clovers, each with a different value:

Three-Leaf Clover – Worth 1 Clover (drops frequently)

– Worth Clover (drops frequently) Four-Leaf Clover – Worth 5 Clovers (drops rarely)

– Worth Clovers (drops rarely) Golden Four-Leaf Clover – Worth 10 Clovers (drops very rarely)

The rarer the Clover, the harder it is to find, making the Golden Four-Leaf Clover the most valuable but least common.

Also read: When does Warzone and BO6 Season 3 release?

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback