Clover Craze event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Mar 13, 2025 17:33 GMT
This article explores the Clover Craze event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
This article explores the Clover Craze event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Clover Craze event went live in Black Ops 6 and Warzone on March 13, 2025, at 9 am PT. As the final event before Season 2 ends, it will remain active for the rest of the season, concluding on April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT. During this period, players can earn various rewards by playing in any major mode of their choice — BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, or Warzone. The event’s final reward is the Cloverleaf, a St. Patrick's Day-themed Blueprint for the AMES 85 assault rifle.

This article covers all the rewards available in the Clover Craze event and how to unlock them in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

All the Clover Craze event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Clover Craze event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone features ten rewards, including two final Mastery Rewards — one available to all players upon challenge completion and the other exclusive to BlackCell Battle Pass users. Here’s a list of all the rewards you can unlock:

Clover Craze event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
RewardsRequired number of Cloves
Archie's Fortune Spray60 Clovers
Pot O' Gold Emblem180
Patty's Pal Weapon Charm360
Lucky Rainbow Calling Card600
Flyswatter Wildcard1100
30 mins Double Battle Pass XP1100
Low Profile Perk (Warzone)1800
Drop Of Luck Weapon Sticker 1800
Cloverleaf AMES 85 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint (Mastery Reward)Complete all the challenges
Cloverleaf BlackCell AMES 85 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint (Mastery Reward; BlackCell exclusive)Complete all the challenges
Also read: BO6 Zombies DLC 3 map teaser image revealed

How to acquire all the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Clover Craze event

To unlock rewards during the Clover Craze event, you must collect a special event item — Clovers. Each reward requires a specific number of Clovers to unlock, which can be easily obtained in any major game mode.

Procedure to earn rewards in this event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
  • Black Ops 6 Multiplayer: Eliminated enemies will drop Clovers, which you must collect by passing over them.
  • Black Ops 6 Zombies: Clovers drop randomly from defeated zombies, but not every zombie will drop one.
  • Warzone: Unlike Multiplayer and Zombies, eliminating players won’t drop Clovers. Instead, you must open supply caches to find them.
Clover types & rarity

There are three types of Clovers, each with a different value:

  • Three-Leaf Clover – Worth 1 Clover (drops frequently)
  • Four-Leaf Clover – Worth 5 Clovers (drops rarely)
  • Golden Four-Leaf Clover – Worth 10 Clovers (drops very rarely)

The rarer the Clover, the harder it is to find, making the Golden Four-Leaf Clover the most valuable but least common.

Also read: When does Warzone and BO6 Season 3 release?

Edited by Niladri Roy
