Call of Duty is reportedly lying about OG Verdansk records in Warzone, suggests leaker

Call of Duty is allegedly sharing data from Warzone BO6 and passing them off as records from OG Verdansk, according to a recent post on X by reputed leaker @HeyImAlaix. They alleged COD is fetching player records from the current iteration of the game and not from Modern Warfare 2019, which their social media campaign claims to do.
Read on to know more about the recent report shared by @HeyImAlaix and what it entails.
Call of Duty is accused of presenting false OG Verdansk records in Warzone
The report by @HeyImAlaix claims that Call of Duty has been misleading fans with their OG Verdansk records in Warzone. In the report, the leaker claims that the data for player records are being fetched from Black Ops 6 and WZ2 (current version of the game), and not from the original battle royale title from 2020.
For those unaware, Call of Duty is running an online social media campaign on X to celebrate Warzone's 5th Anniversary. Upon replying to their post with the stated keywords, COD sends the user a personalized in-game record of their playtime in Verdansk along with stats such as total hours played, longest eliminations, or the most eliminations in a match.
However, @HeyImAlaix claims that isn't the case and COD is being dishonest about all the stats that are being disclosed. Instead, they are sharing data that was collected in the recent iterations of the game and not the original title.
An X user, @MDKNZ1, also shared their experience with the inaccurate records. According to them, they had over 300 wins in the original game. However, when they participated in the recent Call of Duty social media campaign, it reported only 89 wins for their ID.
With that said, do note that this is a report from a third-party source and the details in this article must be taken with a pinch of salt.
