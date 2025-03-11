Black Ops 6 Zombies DLC 3 map teaser image revealed

Black Ops 6 Zombies has been the most successful mode in this latest iteration. Recently, Call of Duty revealed a teaser image for the upcoming DLC 3 map. Following the Verdansk teaser trailer on Call of Duty’s 5th anniversary (March 10, 2025), a teaser for the DLC 3 Zombies map was revealed.

Ad

This article will break down the Black Ops 6 Zombies image recently posted on Call of Duty’s official X handle.

Call of Duty officially revealed Black Ops 6 Zombies DLC 3 map teaser image

Call of Duty posted the teaser image on March 11, 2025, with the caption:

"Personal log. Edward Richtofen recording..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Since Edward Richtofen is mentioned, it’s clear that this is a Black Ops 6 Zombies-related image. Additionally, the image contains text, including “Project Janus 2/28/1991” on the bottom left and location details with a timestamp — "MOTOR COURT" and "00:15:53:20" — on the bottom right.

Breaking down the image

The image appears to depict Richtofen's mansion engulfed in flames. Given the quality and presence of a timestamp, it seems to be a photo taken at night. A large glass dome ceiling is visible at the mansion’s centre, with smoke coming out from multiple points, vehicles burning in the courtyard, and fire spreading throughout the scene.

Ad

Connecting the dots

In the final cutscene of The Tomb map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, the crew secures the Sentinel Artifact, after which S.A.M. instructs them to return to Liberty Falls to activate it. A digital image is shown in the cutscene with the directive:

"Find the Mansion."

This strongly suggests that the next step in the storyline involves activating the Sentinel Artifact inside Liberty Falls’ mansion — Richtofen's mansion, which was previously hinted at in the Liberty Falls trailer.

Ad

While the mansion’s exterior wasn’t shown in the trailer, its interior was, making it highly likely that this is the upcoming DLC 3 map.

Possible release timeline

Since this teaser was revealed before Season 3, there's a high chance the map will be part of the upcoming season. However, with Verdansk set to launch at the start of Season 3, the map could also arrive later, possibly during Season 3 Reloaded. At this point, nothing is confirmed.

Ad

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback