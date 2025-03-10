Activision has finally released a teaser video for Verdansk in Warzone, titled "Unforgettable Verdansk", on the official Call of Duty YouTube account. In the 1 minute 20 second video, they announced the launch date of the map and revealed a few vehicles that will arrive in the upcoming season.

Many CoD fans expressed concerns after realizing that the vehicles shown in the teaser are simply carryovers from Black Ops 6 rather than the classic Verdansk vehicles that Activision had promised to reintroduce.

As a result, many fans shared their frustration on social media. This was evident from an X post by @CODWarfareForum, where they shared a screenshot from the teaser video stating:

“Well there’s the first Major L, current transport are being used….”

Many COD fans replied to the post. User @FireteamComms expressed disappointment, saying the developers should have included map-specific vehicles to make the map's return more appreciable. Furthermore, they mentioned that Bo6 lacks any vehicle customization options, due to which players would not complain about not being able to customize their vehicle.

User @imjustfinee speculated that since all the vehicles shown in the teaser video are also available in Warzone Mobile, the developers have done the same to Warzone on PC.

A user's speculation (Image via X@imjustfinee)

Meanwhile, quite a few fans commented in favor of the new changes and criticized @CODWarfareForum for complaining. For instance, user @IsKhazy pointed out that it was the original helicopter from Verdansk and not from the Bo6.

Many users are in favor of the new changes (Image via X)

A well-known CoD analyst @wzranked also raised questions in a separate post about the LTVs featured in Verdansk's teaser. They pointed out the absence of the original vehicles that were once known for their smooth handling and one-shot explosive destruction.

@wzranked commented that the older vehicles used in the map had a one-shot destruction capability with C4 and were generally easier to drive.

User raised questions about the old vehicles (Image via X@wzranked)

Will Call of Duty add Black Ops 6 vehicles to Warzone? Possibilities explored

Yes, Call of Duty is set to add Black Ops 6 vehicles to Warzone. In the recent teaser video, the developers showcased the map, which is set to return on April 3, 2025. The 1 minute 20 second clip showcased various in-game elements, including locations, Operators, and bunkers.

While doing so, they revealed some vehicles, like a specialized LTV, an SUV, and a helicopter that are coming with the map. These vehicles also exist in Black Ops 6, which veteran CoD players quickly recognized. They felt disappointment as nothing new was introduced and sparked heated discussions across the internet.

