5 differences fans can expect between the new Verdansk and the OG version in Warzone

Verdansk was the heart and soul of Warzone’s early days, offering players an unforgettable battle royale experience. From intense firefights in Downtown to nail-biting final circles near the Dam, the map became a fan favorite. When it was removed, many hoped for its return, and with rumors swirling about a potential comeback, excitement is building once again. But as much as players want the classic Verdansk experience, the reality is that it likely won’t be the exact same map they remember.

Ad

Warzone has changed significantly since Verdansk was last playable, with new movement systems, updated mechanics, and a fresh approach to map design. So, what can players expect? Here are five major differences that could set the new Verdansk apart from the OG version.

Fans can anticipate these five changes in Verdansk compared to the original Warzone

1) Map layout adjustments

Ad

Trending

One of the biggest changes fans can expect is adjustments to Verdansk’s layout. Warzone maps today are designed with more verticality, better flow, and fewer dead zones, and Verdansk would likely get a similar treatment. Iconic locations like Downtown, Superstore, and Stadium could see minor reworks to improve movement and combat engagement.

Potential layout changes are key to Verdansk returning in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Open areas that were once frustrating to traverse, like the Farmland and Quarry, might be altered to offer better cover and rotations. These tweaks wouldn’t completely change Verdansk’s identity but would enhance gameplay and balance.

Ad

2) New movement mechanics

When Verdansk was first introduced, Warzone’s movement system was much more grounded. Since then, mechanics like tactical sprinting, slide canceling (at times), and climbing adjustments have changed how players engage with the environment.

New movment mechanics can impact your gameplay (Image via Activision)

If Verdansk returns, the map design will have to accommodate these mechanics. Expect more climbable structures, smoother parkour routes, and enhanced mobility options to prevent outdated movement restrictions. These changes would make Verdansk feel fresh while still retaining its classic charm.

Ad

3) Updated graphics and visuals

The original Verdansk was built on an older version of the Call of Duty engine, and while it looked great for its time, Warzone’s visuals have significantly improved. If Verdansk comes back, it will likely receive a full graphical overhaul, making it more detailed and immersive than ever before.

You can expect Verdansk with improved lighting, textures, and weather effects (Image via Activision)

Textures, lighting, and weather effects could all be enhanced to match Warzone’s current standard, making the map feel more realistic and alive. This means sharper building details, improved foliage density, and better shadow rendering, which could impact visibility and overall gameplay.

Ad

Read more: COD streamer shows the best way to use Omnimovement in Warzone, and it works

4) Potential timeline changes

Warzone’s maps are often tied to Call of Duty’s evolving storyline, and Verdansk has already appeared in multiple different time periods, first in the modern-day 2020 setting, then as Verdansk ‘84, a Cold War-era version introduced in Black Ops Cold War.

An overview of Verdansk 84 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

If Verdansk returns, it could be set in a completely new time period with different visual and environmental changes. It might feature a war-torn landscape with damaged buildings and altered POIs, reflecting ongoing battles in the Warzone universe.

Ad

Alternatively, the return of Verdansk could be handled through seasonal map updates, similar to how Urzikstan changes over time. This means that even if the map starts out similar to the original, future updates could alter it with new events, destruction, or added locations.

5) New Gulag design

Verdansk was known for its prison showers Gulag, a tight, symmetrical 1v1 arena that players had to fight through to redeploy. Since then, Warzone has introduced various Gulag designs, each with its own unique layouts and mechanics. If Verdansk returns, the Gulag could look completely different.

Ad

The Gulag in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The layout may be changed, offering multiple paths, cover options, or interactive elements that weren’t present before. Weapon rotations will be updated to match Warzone’s latest arsenal, meaning players won’t always have the same pistols and shotguns from the original version.

Ad

There could even be new mechanics, such as NPC enemies, escape routes, or team-based Gulags, depending on Warzone’s latest evolution at the time of Verdansk’s return.

Also read: All Black Ops 6 Zombies Cowabunga Cranked LTM Quest rewards and how to get them

For more articles on Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback