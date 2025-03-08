Call of Duty shuts down another cheat provider and this might be great news for Warzone fans in Season 3

As cheating becomes rampant in Warzone, Call of Duty is cracking down on cheat providers. Recently, Activision issued a legal notice to SoloQ Services, a prominent cheat provider. Following the legal notice, SoloQ Services announced through their official Discord channel that they are complying with the order and had shut down their services.

Read below to learn more about Activision's recent crackdown on cheaters and its implication for Warzone fans in Season 3.

SoloQ Services shut down as Call of Duty doubles down for a cheat-free Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty has been doubling down on cheaters to ensure Warzone Season 3 is a smooth sail for players. SoloQ Services, a cheat provider, recently received legal notices from Activision. These include a "Cease and Desist" order and a "Remove and Shutdown" notice.

Soon after the notice was issued, the team lead for the said service announced on their Discord channel they were shutting down their services.

The legal notice didn't just order them to shut down their cheat-providing services, but also all of their social media handles as well as the Discord servers associated with SoloQ Services. While the shut down of a cheat provider is a huge win for the WZ fans, Activision isn't slowing down yet.

Recently, they also posted a job listing for a "Senior Director of Game Security." The role requires leading a team of engineers, reverse engineers, Windows Kernel specialists, and Machine Learning professionals. The objective is to improve their in-house — Ricochet — anti-cheat.

Previously, Call of Duty promised that starting with Season 2, they were going to make changes to their anti-cheat and kernel drivers to curb cheating in Warzone. But these efforts didn't turn out to be fruitful. Cheating is still rampant.

With Season 3 of Warzone around the corner, Call of Duty is going all in to ensure that their anti-cheat system lives up to the standards. Season 3 of the battle royale title has a lot riding on its shoulders.

The upcoming update will be bringing one of the most anticipated maps — Verdansk — and fans, as well as the developers, understand how crucial this update this. For those who are unaware, according to a report by @GhostofHope on X, if Verdansk fails to bring back players to the game or retain its existing players, Call of Duty will cancel Warzone 3, which was rumored to arrive with COD 2026.

Hence, it goes without saying how important Season 3 of WZ is for the fans of the game. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Activision has delayed Season 3, which was supposed to be released on March 20, 2025, and will now go live on April 3, 2025.

The recent crackdowns on cheaters and cheat providers is just the beginning for Call of Duty to ensure that Warzone lives on and is an effort in the right direction to regain the trust of their fans.

