Call of Duty may introduce drivable forklifts with the return of Verdansk in Warzone

Call of Duty is reportedly bringing drivable forklifts with the return of Verdansk in Warzone. According to a report by popular dataminer @HeyImAlaix on X, when Verdansk returns to the battle royale title with the upcoming seasonal update, players will be able to drive forklifts in their games. Although @HeyImAlaix hasn't revealed the source of this detail, it is likely derived from a data mine.

Read below to learn more about the recent leak about Verdansk's return to the BR title.

Note: This article is based on a leak. Please take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Forklifts could be drivable vehicles with the return of the map Verdansk in Warzone

As reported by @HeyImAlaix on X, Forklifts could be a new addition to the list of driveable vehicles in Verdansk in Warzone. While it will not change any aspect of the title drastically, it is certainly looking up to be a fun little addition, opening up new ways for players to utilize vehicles.

Forklifts in the battle royale game aren't uncommon and they can be seen parked in various locations on different maps.

That said, at the moment, they are not driveable. But that could change with the return of Verdansk in Warzone. While we do not have any official confirmation about it from Call of Duty, @HeyImAlaix has been right in the past multiple times and it should not be surprising if this leak ends up being true.

Regardless, fans of the age-old "forklift certified" meme can now finally capture their moments in-game with the forklifts and flex their certifications online. That said, as mentioned previously, do note that it is still a leak at the end of the day and hence, must be taken with a pinch of salt.

That covers everything you need to know about the latest leak about the battle royale title. Verdansk in Warzone is currently scheduled to arrive with the Season 3 update, which should introduce the leaked feature.

