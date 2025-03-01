Call of Duty teases new Zombies game for Mobile only, but it's disappointing

Call of Duty has been teasing a new Zombies game for mobiles on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. However, things aren't as straightforward as it sounds. The ad is being rolled out gradually across the platforms mentioned above and has already caught the eyes of numerous fans. However, people were quick to notice that the images used in the ad were generated using AI. Still, that isn't even the most surprising aspect of it.

Read below to learn more about COD's new Zombies game for mobiles and why it is not as simple as you might think.

Call of Duty hints at a new mobile Zombies game, but it’s not what you think

Activision has been teasing ads for Call of Duty: Zombie Defender for mobile on numerous social media platforms. As stated earlier, one of the things that immediately stood out was the use of generative AI for the images in the ad. As for the description of the game, it reads:

"Call of Duty®: Zombie Defender is a top-down, tactical mobile defense game where players build defenses and fight off waves of zombies in an iconic, post-apocalyptic world."

According to the game description, it will be a top-down shooter where players will get to fight off waves of zombies, collect resources, and build defenses. Now, you might be wondering what's wrong with that.

Simply put, the game isn't even real. If you thought generative AI was the issue, you might just be wrong. The advertised game doesn't even exist, nor has Call of Duty begun development for it. When users click on the ad, they are directed to a Geeklab page, which is known for hosting fake mobile game store pages to help companies track their marketing performance.

Upon clicking the install button therein, users are then directed to a survey, which poses the following questions:

What made you click on the social media advertisement?

How often do you play mobile games?

Which of the below games, if any, have you played? - Zombie Waves (mobile), Last War: Survival (mobile), Call of Duty: Mobile, Puzzles and Survival (mobile), Zombie. io (mobile), Black Ops 6, and PUBG Mobile.

From the list of words below, based on the advertisement, what would you expect the game to be?

And finally, what are the reasons you play games on a mobile device?

Needless to say, it caught fans off guard as they were expecting a new mobile game. Although Call of Duty has yet to officially discuss the recent marketing efforts for the mobile game, it can be assumed that they are collecting data from as many fans as possible to bring a zombie survival game to mobile phones.

The reason behind Call of Duty pushing such a game shouldn't come as a surprise. While Warzone Mobile didn't see the success it was expected to, COD Mobile still stands strong and is the dominant Call of Duty game on mobiles. Moreover, the positive reception of Zombies in Black Ops 6 might have just convinced COD to bring their zombies experience to phones.

Currently, the battle royale and multiplayer COD modes are available on mobiles, but a zombie mode is missing. Hence, this sneaky survey might just be a way to check how viable an upcoming title in that regard would be.

