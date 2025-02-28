COD 2025 to reportedly have an Outbreak Zombies map, but it might disappoint Warzone fans

COD 2025 will reportedly feature an Outbreak Zombies map. While this is good news for fans of the mode, it might be upsetting for the Warzone players. Recently, a report by @TheGhostOfHope on X, a prominent leaker in the Call of Duty space, suggested that the upcoming Warzone map Avalon could be delayed from its initial release window of late 2025 and might even be canceled.

According to the report, this was being done deliberately so that all the developers could focus solely on Verdansk, which is arriving in Season 3.

You might be now wondering what an Outbreak Zombies map has to do with the possibly canceled map of Avalon in Warzone. Read below to learn more about the recent developments of COD 2025.

Avalon will reportedly be the Outbreak Zombies map in COD 2025

As reported by @TheGhostOfHope, the Outbreak Zombies map in COD 2025 is none other than the Warzone map Avalon itself. The report stated that Avalon might not make its way to the battle royale shooter in 2025. In fact, the map might not even be added to the battle royale title at all and instead, it could be used for Outbreak Zombies.

This means that Warzone fans who were anticipating the arrival of a new map in the battle royale title, will not be able to enjoy the offerings of Avalon. Instead, the map will be used in the upcoming Call of Duty game's Zombies mode, which will put the map behind a paywall, ridding it of all the competitive BR elements that fans were expecting.

As mentioned earlier, this was reportedly being done so that the developers could focus on Verdansk instead of bringing another new map to the battle royale game.

Since Outbreak maps tend to be larger compared to round-based maps, Avalon's size would be a suitable fit. Based on leaks, Avalon's various and unique points of interest, and modest scale should facilitate proper zombie survival action without being overwhelming. That said, we'll have to wait until official intel drops later this year to know more about it.

However, as we have stated earlier, this means that Warzone fans might have to sit this one out.

Hence, although this is exciting news for Zombies fans, especially fans of the Outbreak mode, WZ fans who had been anticipating Avalon's release, might be in for disappointment.

That said, do note that these are merely reports from third-party sources. The developer has yet to announce anything officially. As it stands, there have been no mentions of Avalon being one of the BR maps in the game nor have they confirmed Outbreak mode in COD 2025.

As such, it is recommended to take the details shared in this article with a pinch of salt until official announcements are available.

That covers everything that you need to know about Call of Duty 2025 Outbreak Zombies map and why it might upset Warzone players.

