Warzone's new map might get delayed for a while

The highly anticipated Avalon map may be delayed following the return of Verdansk in Warzone. Recently in an X post, a popular COD data miner @TheGhostOfHope claime that Avalon, initially scheduled for release at the end of 2025, may be postponed or even canceled due to Verdansk's return. Avalon was first reportedly spotted within the Black Ops 6 map, with players allegedly able to access it by adjusting certain in-game settings.

Read on to learn more about the rumor that Avalon might get delayed in Warzone.

NOTE: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all the information with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.

Avalon may arrive later in Warzone than anticipated

As Verdansk in Warzone is confirmed to launch, popular data miner @TheGhostOfHope suggested the release of the Avalon map might get delayed.

Initially, the rumored map was slated for release in late 2025 after the return of Verdansk.

Read more: COD fan shows secret Grenade spot in Stakeout map to kill campers in Black Ops 6

However, leaked information indicates that it may potentially be postponed from its original release or completely canceled for the title because of Verdansk’s return. Avalon is reportedly the largest map currently visible within Black Ops 6. A small portion is visible and can be accessible through Bo6’s Lowtown map.

Previously, popular COD leaker @Lightsfire_ shared on X some tricks to access the map within the Lowtown. Many players attempted that and were able to explore certain parts of the map. However, since the map is not fully rendered yet, most players encountered blurry and low-resolution visuals.

Check out: New Warzone bug teleports players to a different location

Some other rumors also pointed certain POIs within Avalon, including the Old town, the Courtyard, the Police Station, WMD, and a lot more.

