"Nostalgia won't save Warzone": COD content creator warns before the Verdansk release in Warzone

Verdansk may just return to Warzone in Season 3, according to several popular leakers and insiders. The community seems somewhat convinced that the iconic map is making a comeback soon. This includes COD content creator Isaac, who goes by the handle @IceManIsaac on X.

In a recent post, Isaac warned fans that perhaps the nostalgia of Verdansk won't be enough to improve the overall quality of the game:

"In their FINAL update they release more bugs, nerf movement again, try to nerf loadout crates, add $90 of skins as the only "content," & cheaters are rampant. 5 years of the same mistakes with no sign of change. Nostalgia won't save Warzone."

With this being said, it's important to note that officials have not confirmed the return of Verdansk in Warzone in Season 3 just yet. The official word is that the map is set to return in Spring 2025, which makes the upcoming season a reasonable estimate. However, Isaac brings up some important issues regarding the game.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Warzone and its issues ahead of the possible release of Verdansk

The recent Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update released some new content in the game, including the TMNT collaboration event and a new Perk. However, even though the developers have resolved to focus on Quality-of-Life issues for this season, COD content creator Isaac believes there are now even more bugs in the game than before.

In his post, Isaac also mentioned the number of skins and bundles being released in the game, and that the price can go up to $80 and more if all the new purchasable content is accounted for.

Overall, the content creator seemingly wanted to point out that the game suffers from many issues and that perhaps bringing back a fan-favorite map such as Verdansk may not be enough to help its condition.

That being said, according to the popular COD leaker @TheGhostOfHope, Verdansk will arrive in Season 3 of Warzone. The leaker also mentioned that the map will return as its original 2020 version and have The Train in it; however, The Train Station's interior will reportedly be closed off for the players.

