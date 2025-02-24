Warzone's Verdansk major details leaked ahead of release

With Verdansk set to return to Warzone, many data miners have shared leaks regarding the map. First released in 2020, it quickly became a fan favorite. However, the map was soon replaced by Caldera in December 2021, a change that many gamers did not appreciate.

Ad

Recently, an X post by @ModernWarzone indicated that the map is reportedly getting some major changes, returning to its original version of 2020. This article covers the floating leaks regarding the highly-awaited map, Verdansk.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all the information with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation.

Warzone’s Verdansk is reportedly arriving with the Season 3 update

Previously, the large Season 2 Reloaded update size raised concerns among players. This is because the content it offers does not justify its update size, which ranges between 50 to 80 GB. Many data miners claimed that the map might be hidden in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update files. Recently, some leaks have surfaced, hinting at its early arrival.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on information shared by @ModernWarzone on X, players might get the map with the Black Ops 6's Season 3 update in March 2025. Additionally, it is rumored to be undergoing reconstruction, reminiscent of the old Verdansk from 2020. The data miner also highlighted some crucial changes that might be incorporated within the map.

Read more: Warzone's latest update reportedly added St. Patrick's event items by mistake

According to the leaks, the interior of Verdansk's Train Station will be closed, with some speculating that an improved version may be unveiled in the future. Additionally, the roof of the Stadium could be closed, but the previously inaccessible interior is reportedly set to be opened. Most importantly, the Train is expected to make a comeback with the map's return.

Ad

While Verdansk's return is officially confirmed for spring 2025, these leaks suggest its arrival may be sooner than anticipated. The leak also suggested players may no longer be able to fast travel through the map’s subway system, as it might be shut down.

That being said, if the rumors prove true, players will witness the old Verdansk in March 2025. However, an official confirmation should be made before its release.

Check out: Best close-range meta loadout in WZ and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

Ad

Check out the links below for more Call of Duty guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback