Best close-range meta loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

If you're wondering about the best close-range meta weapon loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded, you're in the right place. Major updates bring significant weapon adjustments that shift the meta, so staying updated is crucial to remain on top of the competition.

Ad

Some SMGs in Warzone received nerfs, altering the meta. However, Black Ops 6 hasn't seen any SMG adjustments, meaning previous meta choices remain viable.

This article provides the best close-range loadout for Warzone and Black Ops 6 in Season 2 Reloaded.

Best close-range meta loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

The C9 was nerfed in Season 2 Reloaded, reducing its effectiveness at medium to long range. However, since it's primarily used for close-range combat, it remains one of the best options, boasting a 661ms TTK up to 15 meters. Its fast fire rate and controllable recoil further enhance its viability.

Ad

Trending

C9 SMG (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Recommended build:

Ad

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Magazine: Extended Mag II

The Compensator muzzle enhances vertical recoil control, making the weapon more stable and easier to handle.

The Reinforced Barrel increases bullet velocity, extending the damage range. Given the recent nerf, this attachment is crucial to compensate for the reduced effectiveness.

The Ranger Foregrip improves horizontal recoil control and boosts sprinting movement speed — essential for close-range combat where agility is key.

Ad

The Commando Grip enhances handling by improving ADS speed and sprint-to-fire time.

Finally, the Extended Mag II increases magazine capacity from 30 to 50 rounds, allowing for sustained firepower with fewer reloads.

Also read: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

Best close-range meta loadout in Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded hasn’t had any SMG adjustments, so the meta remains unchanged. The current best close-range weapon is the PP-919, offering minimal recoil, excellent controllability, and solid movement speed. With the right attachments, it excels in close-quarters combat.

Ad

PP 919 SMG (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Recommended build:

Ad

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Laser: Strelok Laser

Strelok Laser Stock: Infiltrator Stock

Infiltrator Stock Rear Grip: CQB Grip

CQB Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Magazine: F ast Mag II

ast Mag II Optic: Kepler Microflex

The Suppressor keeps you off the enemy radar, preventing opponents from rushing your position when they see a marker on the mini-map in Multiplayer.

The Long Barrel extends the damage range, making the weapon slightly more effective in ranged fights.

The Strelok Laser enhances hip-fire to ADS accuracy, crucial for close-range combat. It tightens bullet spread during hip-fire to ADS transitions, ensuring better precision while firing.

Ad

The Infiltrator Stock improves mobility by increasing aim walking movement speed.

The CQB Grip enhances handling by improving dive-to-fire, slide-to-fire, and sprint-to-fire speeds.

The Rapid Fire attachment is essential, increasing the weapon’s fire rate to make it deadlier in close-quarters combat.

The Fast Mag II boosts handling by increasing ADS speed, reload quickness, and sprint-to-fire speed. While it reduces the magazine size from 64 to 40 rounds, the trade-off benefits close-range engagements.

Ad

Finally, the Kepler Microflex provides a clean sight picture for better visibility, indirectly improving accuracy.

Also read: Best long-range meta loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback