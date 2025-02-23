Best long-range meta loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

Finding the best long-range loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded can be confusing, as major seasonal updates often bring significant weapon adjustments that shift the meta. If you’re not up to date with these changes, you may struggle to compete effectively.

In Season 2 Reloaded, Warzone has seen a major meta change, with the previously dominant Model L assault rifle nerfed and the Cypher 091 buffed, making it the best long-range weapon in the game. However, Black Ops 6 has remained mostly unchanged, with previous meta choices still viable.

This article provides the optimal long-range loadout for Warzone and Black Ops 6 in Season 2 Reloaded.

Best long-range meta loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

As mentioned earlier, the Cypher 091 assault rifle has been buffed, increasing its damage and effectiveness at long range and making it the best choice for long-range battles.

Thanks to its low recoil, the weapon remains easy to control even at extended distances, allowing for accurate shots. Additionally, with a decent firing rate of 561 RPM, it offers great handling. Although it struggles in close-range combat, it excels in medium and long-range engagements.

Cypher 091 loadout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Optic: Willis 3x

Willis 3x Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

The Compensator reduces vertical recoil, making the weapon more stable and accurate, improving your control in long-range battles.

The Gain-Twist Barrel enhances bullet velocity, reducing travel time and improving hit registration, making it easier to land shots on moving targets at long distances.

The Vertical Foregrip is crucial for controlling horizontal recoil, which is typically harder to manage. Minimizing horizontal recoil makes the weapon easier to handle and more precise.

The Willis 3x Optic provides a 3x magnification, improving visibility and target acquisition for long-range engagements.

Finally, the Extended Mag II increases magazine capacity from 30 to 60 rounds, essential for long-range fights where sustained fire is needed to down enemies without frequent reloads.

Best long-range meta loadout in Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

For Black Ops 6 multiplayer, the Model L remains the best weapon due to its versatility, delivering strong performance at any range. This makes it a great choice in BO6.

Model L loadout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Recommended build :

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Stock: Infiltrator Stock

Infiltrator Stock Fire Mod: Recoil Springs

Recoil Springs Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Magazine: Extended Mag I

This eight-attachment loadout is only possible after you equip the Gunfighter Wildcard in your loadout.

The Suppressor keeps you off the enemy radar, helping you stay undetected.

The Reinforced Barrel increases bullet velocity and improves damage range, making the weapon more effective at longer distances.

The Ranger Foregrip enhances horizontal recoil control while also boosting mobility by increasing sprint speed.

The Ergonomic Grip improves handling and movement speed by enhancing slide-to-fire speed, dive-to-fire speed, and ADS speed.

The Infiltrator Stock increases aim-walking movement speed, allowing better maneuverability while aiming.

The Recoil Springs further stabilize the weapon, significantly reducing both horizontal and vertical recoil, resulting in laser-like accuracy.

The Extended Mag I increases magazine capacity from 30 to 40 rounds with minimal drawbacks.

Finally, the Kepler Microflex optic, a fan-favorite sight, provides clear visibility and a clean reticle for precise aiming.

