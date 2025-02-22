  • home icon
  Warzone's latest update reportedly added St. Patrick's event items by mistake

Warzone's latest update reportedly added St. Patrick's event items by mistake

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Feb 22, 2025 14:32 GMT
Warzone
Warzone's latest update could have added some items on accident (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Warzone Season 2 Reloaded has introduced a series of interesting changes to the game, including new events, a new perk, and some QOL improvements. While these were all intended changes, one unintended update may have slipped through the cracks. It would appear that St. Patrick's Day event items are showing up in the game early, and there is no explanation for them.

Recently, Twitch streamer @ShadedStep ran into one such item while playing WZ and was left utterly baffled by it.

Warzone may have added St. Patrick's event items in-game early

Call of Duty WZ could be getting a St. Patrick's event around St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2025. However, ahead of release, it would appear that items from the upcoming event are already appearing in-game. This could be a mistake by the developers.

The game also received a Clover Craze event, which somewhat resembles the themes of St. Patrick's Day. It could be a planned easter-egg or a nod to the upcoming event in March.

The clip from @ShadedStep was shared by the popular COD page, @ModernWarzone, and they suggested that perhaps the addition of the items to the game was accidental. The post read:

"Looks like the Warzone update accidentally added some of the St Patrick’s day event items into the game early"
The addition of the specific item seen in the video has not been mentioned in the recent COD blogs or the patch notes. Therefore, it remains shrouded in mystery for the time being.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
