COD fan shows secret Grenade spot in Stakeout map to kill campers in Black Ops 6

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Feb 26, 2025 14:45 GMT
Secret Grenade spot inside the Bedroom on the Stakeout map in Black Ops 6
Exploring the secret Grenade spot on the Stakeout map in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Stakeout map in Black Ops 6 is a haven for aggressive players. It allows for fast-paced close-range action, which is loved by many. Unfortunately, it's also a camper's paradise. The two Bedrooms alongside the balcony are often their preferred spots. These dimly lit rooms let them blend into the shadows.

Fortunately, there's a Grenade spot that lets you flush these campers out without even facing them in a gunfight. Redditor Electrical-Energy184 recently shared a clip of that spot, helping you safely get rid of campers.

We take a closer look at the Grenade spot on Stakeout shared by the player.

Secret Grenade spot on the Stakeout map allows players to kill campers easily in Black Ops 6

The secret Grenade spot on the Stakeout map in Black Ops 6 is inside both Bedrooms. Look along the wall that separates both rooms. In the area that is opposite that of the balcony, you will notice a small opening. This opening lets you throw Grenades to the other side of the room, killing any campers who might be hiding in that room.

What makes this spot so great is that the Grenade will always land at the spot preferred by campers.

So, irrespective of the side you spawn in, you can always take out enemies on the other side. You can also use Thermo Grenades, Molotovs (requires precision), and Drill Charges. In case you're out of Lethals, use your Tactical Equipment like Flashbang and Concussion Grenades to catch them off guard and finish them off with your weapon.

This will come in handy to take out campers who love to hide in the shadows and rack up kills on unsuspecting players. So, next time you play BO6 on Stakeout, keep this important Grenade spot in mind.

That covers everything that you need to know about the secret Grenade spot on the map Stakeout.

Edited by Angad Sharma
