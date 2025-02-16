Slipstream vs Double Time: Is the new Perk worth using in Black Ops 6?

With the Slipstream Perk now available in Black Ops 6, many players are debating whether it's better than Double Time. For those unaware, Slipstream is a new Perk in the game that rids your ability to Tac Sprint and gives you a higher base sprint speed in exchange. It has quickly become a fan favorite, especially among players with an aggressive playstyle. However, that does not mean everyone is on the same page.

While some players root for the Slipstream Perk, others believe the Double Time Perk is better.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the Slipstream and Double Time Perks in Black Ops 6, and help you decide which one to pick.

Is the Slipstream Perk worth using in Black Ops 6 over Double Time?

Slipstream and Double Time Perks in Black Ops 6 have their advantages. The debate of which Perk is better arises because both belong to the same slot (Perk Slot 3). This means players can only use one of the two Perks at a time, even if they use the Perk Greed Wildcard.

Exploring the benefits of Slipstream Perk in Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

So, which Perk is better? Before jumping to any conclusions, let us discuss what both Perks do. As stated earlier, the Slipstream Perk increases the sprint speed at the cost of removing the ability to Tactical Sprint. The Double Time Perk increases the duration of your Tactical Sprint while keeping your base sprint speed at default values.

Both Perks have their distinct pros and cons. While one improves your Tac Sprint duration, the other improves your base sprint speed, which can be done infinitely, unlike Tac Sprints.

On paper, the Double Time Perk might appear to be more useful. It allows you to Tac Sprint, which is faster than base sprint, and for longer durations. It enables a player to cover longer distances much more quickly. So for instance, if you had to cover an entire map on foot, the Double Time Perk should be your ideal choice. But this isn't always true.

Practically, you'll never have to run across the map. When navigating any map, you will face enemies and consequently slow down. On small maps, there is no question of sprinting across since you'll encounter foes at every step.

Now that we have discussed the pros and cons of both Perks, you might question which Perk to pick. Well, it all depends on your playstyle and the kind of maps you prefer playing on.

If you prefer smaller maps and have an aggressive playstyle, you cannot go wrong with the Slipstream Perk. Not only do you get an increased base sprint speed but you can also do it infinitely. This allows you to be always on the move, making it difficult for your targets to hit you. But that's not all. With this Perk, you don't get any penalty for your sprint-to-fire speed.

On the other hand, if you prefer playing on bigger maps and don't have the most aggressive playstyle, Double Time Perk is for you. It enables you to cover longer ranges swiftly and retain the benefits of both the base sprints and Tactical Sprints.

So simply put, yes, the Slipstream Perk in Black Ops 6 is worth using if you have an aggressive playstyle and prefer smaller maps. Double Time, on the other hand, is best suited for bigger maps and players who tend to have a moderate playstyle, which does not always involve aggressive plays and neither playing like a sentinel.

