"Game looks so smooth LOL"- Players react to the new Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6

The new Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6 has gained significant attention following its release in the Shadow Hunt event. This perk can boost the base tactical sprint speed by 11%, similar to the movement speed in Modern Warfare 2019. It boosts both tac-sprint speed and sprint-out time, which is great for drawing out weapons as quickly as the sprint ends.

Ad

Recently @TheGhostOfHope shared footage on X displaying the Slipstream perk in action and stated:

"Game looks so smooth LOL cant believe they really forced tac sprint into this game"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The footage showcased the new Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6. In the clip, the operator had increased movement speed and shorter weapon draw time. Usually, there is a brief delay when a player comes out of the tac-sprint animation, but the Slipstream perk boosts the sprint-out speed. This helps players achieve seamless mobility without compromising their weapon draw time.

The post gained a lot of attention and users reacted to the new Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6. While most reactions were positive there were some criticisms, with @idontknowalt2 stating:

Ad

"Too bad I have to give up either ninja dispatcher or bankroll. That ain't happening"

@TheGhostOfHope replied to this comment and explained that there's no need to give up the aforementioned perk. According to them, slipstream can be equipped by using perk greed which allows players to equip one extra perk:

"Ninja, Dispatcher, Slipstream, and bankroll with perk greed voila"

@Flame_Ignited praised the Slipstream perk and demanded that it should come to Warzone:

Ad

"Need this in warzone movement feel garbage with the current tac sprint they have implemented"

@nedsketit criticized the perk and harkened to the influence of Modern Warfare 2019, deeming it harmful to the evolution of Call of Duty. They implied that the game should stay on its path rather than copy mechanics from its predecessors:

"MW2019 is a cancer to the evolvement of call of duty."

Ad

In another comment, @JORDEYY criticized the perk and explained why it could harm the gunplay in Black Ops 6:

Is the Slipstream perk worth it in Black Ops 6 (Image via X)

@SavovMihail commented that they might return to Black Ops 6 after the implementation of Slipstream.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: "Was way better...before the update": JGOD calls out Call of Duty for nerfing Reactive Armor perk in Warzone

State of the new Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6

The Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6 was launched in the Shadowhunt event. The perk allows users to reduce the weapon draw time by improving the sprint-out time.

It enhances the base movement speed by approximately 11% but disables Tactical Sprint. This means players will move faster than their normal sprint speed, but slower than when using Tactical Sprint.

Ad

Should Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6 become a default movement mechanic (Image via @nimerium on X)

While many support the inclusion of the perk, some are strictly opposed to it. Slipstream smoothens the Omnimovement by reducing the tac-sprint duration, which is beneficial for those who prioritize fast sprint-out time and desire increased movement speed.

Ad

Also read — The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback