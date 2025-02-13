How to unlock Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6 

You can unlock the Slipstream Perk in Black Ops 6 by participating in the Shadow Hunt event released on February 13, 2025. The latest event consists of multiple challenges. From these, completing all the tasks in the fifth challenge grants you Slipstream. The new perk increases your base sprint speed but takes away the Tac Spring option.

The Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6 is a great tool to help increase your overall mobility. This article will explain how you can unlock it in the game.

Steps to unlock the Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6

The fifth challenge in the Shadow Hunt event helps you unlock the Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6. Under this challenge, you must take some kills with your melee weapon.

The Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6

However, the number of kills you need to unlock it depends on the game mode. Here are some steps:

Once you open up Call of Duty HQ, you must pick a game mode to play.

To unlock Slipstream, you must finish the fifth challenge in Shadow Hunt. This challenge requires a different number of melee kills in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

To get Slipstream in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, take five melee kills.

For Black Ops 6 Zombies, you'll need a whopping 200 melee kills to unlock the perk.

Finally, in Warzone, you need one melee elimination to secure the perk.

You can then use it from the third slot. The Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6 will help raise your base speed at the cost of your Tac Sprint.

The perk can aid movement and help you close or increase the distance between you and your enemies in any game mode. It was first revealed in a COD blog post released on January 22, 2025. It is one of the few perks released in Black Ops 6 Season 2 released on January 28, 2025.

Earning it in the games is fairly simple. However, it may seem difficult since getting melee kills in Warzone and Multiplayer. It's best to be stealthy and approach the enemy from behind to take them down with your knife.

