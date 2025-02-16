COD player discovers XP gains during Warzone’s Double XP weekend are actually lower

A Call of Duty player recently found out that the XP earned during Warzone's Double XP weekend was lower than regular play. During the Double XP weekend, players earn XP at double the rate. So, for instance, if a player was supposed to earn 1000 XP on a regular day, they should earn 2000 XP for the same efforts in-game during the Double XP weekend.

This isn't the first time players have complained about Double XP weekends in the latest Call of Duty games. There have been numerous accusations that Double XP weekends don't reward at the same rate as they should. Instead, the XP earned is somewhere in the range of 1.3x to 1.5x.

However, based on a recent discovery, it seems players aren't even earning XP at the usual rate during Double XP weekends, forget the double earn rate. Read below to learn more about this story.

COD player realizes XP gains are lower than usual during Warzone's Double XP weekend

COD player u/Brownsock2077 on Reddit recently shared a post showcasing that the XP gains during Warzone's Double XP weekend are less than regular play. They mentioned that they usually earn around 10,000 to 30,000 XP per match on a regular day. However, during Double XP weekends it never crosses 30,000 XP, which — if the shooter calculated correctly — should have been closer to 60,000 XP in-game.

However, that wasn't even the main point of the entire discovery. They found that they had earned lower XP during Double XP weekend than they would have earned on a regular day.

They shared a screenshot, which showed that they earned only 7498 XP from a challenge during the Double XP weekend instead of 7500 XP, which is less than one would earn with the usual earning rate.

But that was not all. They had the Black Ops 6 XP boost active, which gives all Warzone players a 30% XP boost if they also own Black Ops 6. Furthermore, they own the BlackCell Battle Pass, which gives a 10% additional XP.

While it is true that the XP gained from completing challenges doesn't account for all the double XP gains, the fact they earned less than the intended amount of XP during the Double XP weekend is certainly concerning.

At the time of writing, the user has marked the issue as a bug in the game and Call of Duty has yet to respond to these concerns.

