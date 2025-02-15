COD content creator recommends players to use this new perk in Black Ops 6

In a recent X post, popular COD content creator @ExoGhost urged players to try out the new Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6, calling it a "must-have" for improving sprint-to-fire speed. Slipstream, available in the Perk 3 slot, increases base sprint speed by about 11% while removing Tac-Sprint. This means you can move consistently without worrying about Tac-Sprint's cooldown, thus leading to faster sprint-to-fire speeds.

ExoGhost Calls Slipstream a ‘Must-Have’ in Black Ops 6

In a recent post on X, @ExoGhost highlighted that the perk trades a slight movement speed reduction for more consistent and faster weapon readiness.

@ExoGhost shares his thoughts on the Slipstream perk (Image via X)

The perk is designed for those who value predictability in movement and quick weapon readiness, especially in close-quarters combat where milliseconds can determine the outcome of a fight.

One major advantage of Slipstream is the elimination of delay between sprinting and firing, allowing you to react faster when engaging with enemies. However, removing Tac-Sprint also means losing the ability to cover long distances quickly, which could be disadvantageous in large maps or Warzone matches where repositioning is crucial.

To unlock the Slipstream perk, complete the challenges in the Shadow Hunt event, which will continue until February 20, 2025. These challenges vary across different game modes:

Multiplayer: Get five melee weapon kills.

Zombies: Score 200 melee weapon kills.

Warzone: Secure one melee elimination.

Since this perk is tied to a limited-time event, it’s unclear if Slipstream will be available in future seasons. So, you should complete the challenges before the deadline to obtain the perk.

With Black Ops 6’s meta still evolving, Slipstream’s long-term impact remains to be seen. @ExoGhost’s recommendation has put the perk in the spotlight, encouraging players to test whether it fits their playstyle. For those who favor a more fluid and predictable movement system, Slipstream could be a valuable addition. However, players who rely on Tac-Sprint’s burst of speed may prefer to stick with traditional movement strategies.

