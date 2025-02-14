  • home icon
Call of Duty adds Quad Double XP to celebrate Valentine's Day in Black Ops 6

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Feb 14, 2025 20:05 GMT
Call of Duty adds Quad double XP to celebrate Valentine
BO6 Quad Double XP bonus available for Valentine's Day (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 players will now be able to avail of a Quad Double XP bonus between February 14 and February 18, 2025. As the name suggests, this short bonus event will allow players to gain twice the regular amount of XP in four regards: themselves, their weapons, their GobbleGum earning rates, and the Battle Pass. This brand-new offer was announced on the official Call of Duty X page on February 14, 2025, to celebrate Valentine's Day.

This article will further explain how the Quad Double XP limited-time bonus works and what players stand to earn from it.

Quad Double XP for Call of Duty Players in Black Ops 6 on the occasion of Valentine's Day

The Quad Double XP limited-time bonus in Black Ops 6 lets players earn the following:

  • 2X Player XP
  • 2X Weapon XP
  • 2X Battle Pass XP
  • 2X GobbleGum Earn Rate
As of now, no specific instructions have been released by Activision stating how you can earn twice the XP while the bonus is live. Like most similar bonus events, it's likely that you will earn these attractive rewards by simply logging in and playing the game.

As mentioned earlier, the short event will last until February 18, 2025. Therefore, it is best to grind the game before that as much as possible, starting February 14, 2025.

The timing of the offer is rather interesting, considering the latest Double XP Weekend also kicked off on February 14, 2025, and the previous one concluded on February 12, 2025. Regardless, players can enjoy this extension and earn as much XP as possible in the coming days.

