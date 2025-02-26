Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone release countdown: Start time for all regions

The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone goes live on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10 am PT and runs for 15 days until March 13, 2025. This event follows the new reward system with two tracks: a free tier and a $10 Premium Track. Each offers 10 rewards, with the free tier’s ultimate reward being the D13 Sector weapon and the Premium Track’s final reward being the Splinter Operator.

Here's a countdown to help you track the TMNT event launch in Black Ops 6 and Warzone in real time.

Countdown for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

As mentioned, the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone will launch on February 27, 2025, at 10 am PT. The event will go live simultaneously across all regions and platforms.

Below is the timer that counts down to its release:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone release date and time across all regions

Below are the release dates and times for the TMNT event across major regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PST) February 27, 2025, at 10 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) February 27, 2025, at 11 AM Central Standard Time (CST) February 27, 2025, at 12 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) February 27, 2025, at 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) February 27, 2025, at 6 PM Central European Time (CET) February 27, 2025, at 7 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) February 27, 2025, at 9 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) February 27, 2025, at 10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) February 27, 2025, at 11:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) February 28, 2025, at 2 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) February 28, 2025, at 3 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) February 28, 2025, at 5 AM

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone rewards

The Call of Duty x TMNT event features 20 rewards: 10 free and 10 Premium. Players can unlock them by earning XP in any mode — each reward requires a specific XP milestone. The full list of rewards has been revealed, though the exact XP requirements remain undisclosed as the event isn't live yet.

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards:

Rewards (Free) Rewards (Premium Track) "Foot Clan" Operator Skin "Sensei's Support" Finishing Move "Clan Ties" Spray "Splinter's Cane" Melee Blueprint "Ninja Clan" Emblem "Infestation" Weapon Blueprint "Skateboard" New Melee Weapon "Sewer Surfer" Melee Blueprint "Pepperoni Power" Sticker "Family" Calling Card "Together" Loading Screen "The Master" Emblem "Belt Fed Magazine" Attachment "Robotic Ninja" Weapon Blueprint "Undead Foor Clan" Operator "Sliced" Weapon Blueprint "Thinker" Weapon Charm "Brainiac" Gun Screen "D1.3 Sector" New Weapon "Splinter" New Operator

