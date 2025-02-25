COD players can now "Wishlist" weapon blueprints from Killcam in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty players can now Wishlist the blueprints they get killed with in Black Ops 6. After getting eliminated in-game, you can observe your enemy's Killcam, and through it, you can now Wishlist the blueprint they were using — as long as it's available in the store and you haven't bought it yet. This makes purchasing skins more accessible.

This interesting feature was also available in the beta version of Modern Warfare 2019, but it was removed by the developers ahead of its release.

You can now Wishlist blueprints in Black Ops 6 via Killcams

Wishlisting blueprints is a relatively fresh concept for the game. It functions when you get killed and are able to see the opponent's Killcam. When their POV is shown, you also see their weapon, during which a new Wishlist option should be available at the bottom right of your screen.

You can also press "Y" to wishlist a weapon in your store. This appeared in Black Ops 6 after the release of Season 2 Reloaded on February 20, 2025.

The Wishlist feature is now available across servers. It helps players keep track of which skins they enjoy and would like to purchase in the future. Although interesting, this may be perceived as an attempt to market and sell skins more efficiently.

Another noteworthy aspect is that the Wishlist feature in Black Ops 6 was not beta-tested ahead of its release, so player opinion wasn't collected beforehand. However, it could appease the fanbase at large. It may be especially helpful for players and content creators who like to collect skins and bundles.

Cosmetics are a major part of almost every FPS game, and the choice to purchase lies on the individual. This feature in Black Ops 6 only aids the buying process.

