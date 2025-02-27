TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is up for grabs, where fans can unlock a plethora of additional rewards over the free track. Needless to say, all these rewards are themed around Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Some of these additional items include weapon Blueprints, Operator skin, Finishing Move, and more.

For those unaware, the TMNT event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is the first major event in Season 2 Reloaded. The way to earn the rewards in the event is similar to that of the Squid Game event back in Season 1 Reloaded, where players had to acquire XP to unlock different rewards in the Event Pass.

Just like the Squid Game event, the TMNT Event Pass features two tracks. One of them is free and players need not spend a dime to unlock the rewards therein. The second track is the Premium one and will cost players a few COD Points to access it and reap the rewards within.

With the basics of the event out of the way, let's take a look at the TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, its price, what's included, and whether it's worth buying.

Price of the TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is priced at 1100 CP, which is around $10 in real-world currency. To purchase the Premium Pass for the event, simply head over to the 'Event' tab in-game and select the TMNT event.

Exploring the price of the TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Here, you can spend 1100 CP to upgrade the free pass to the Premium Pass. You will still be able to earn the rewards of the free track if you upgrade to the Premium Pass. If you don't have the required amount of COD Points, however, you must purchase them first. They are available in the following preset packs:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Assuming you have no COD Points in your account, you must buy the $9.99 pack, which will get you 1000 CP as the base and 100 CP as a bonus, totaling 1100 CP, which is the price of the TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

All rewards in TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how to unlock them

The TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone includes a total of 10 rewards.

Exploring all the rewards in the TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Listed below are all the TMNT Premium Pass rewards along with the requirements to unlock them:

" Sensei’s Support " Finishing Move - Instant Unlock

" Finishing Move - " Splinter’s Cane " Blueprint for the Bo Staff - 20000 XP

" Blueprint for the Bo Staff - " Infestation " Blueprint for the KSV Submachine Gun - 50000 XP

" Blueprint for the KSV Submachine Gun - " Sewer Surfer " Blueprint for the Skateboard - 70000 XP

" Blueprint for the Skateboard - " Family " Calling Card - 100000 XP

" Calling Card - " The Master " Emblem - 140000 XP

" Emblem - " Robotic Ninja " Blueprint for the Model L Assault Rifle - 180000 XP

" Blueprint for the Model L Assault Rifle - " Sliced " Blueprint for the D1.3 Sector - 240000 XP

" Blueprint for the D1.3 Sector - " Brainiac " Gun Screen - 300000 XP

" Gun Screen - "Splinter" Operator - 370000 XP

Now that we have discussed the price along with the Premium rewards and how to unlock them, you might be wondering whether the TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is worth buying.

Check out the section below for our thoughts on the TMNT Premium Event Pass.

Is the TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone worth buying?

There is no simple answer to whether the TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is worth buying as it all comes down to you, the player. The rewards you can receive from this event include a new Operator, four Blueprints, a Finishing Move, and a Gun Screen, among several others. At first glance, it might appear like a solid deal. However, you should consider the fact that it costs $10 for 10 in-game items.

For a quick comparison, the Season 2 Battle Pass costs $10 and comes with over 100 rewards, which include a plethora of Blueprints and Operator skins, including new Operators. Thus, if you solely look at the value offering of the Premium Pass, it is unfortunately a hard pass.

But that doesn't mean that it isn't worth it though. For a few select hardcore TMNT fans, you simply cannot go wrong with the offering. If you are an enthusiast looking to collect all the rewards and are a hardcore fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, you cannot go wrong here. You'll get Operator Splinter, a brand-new addition to the game, along with several TMNT-themed Blueprints and items.

Hence, at the end of the day, the answer to whether it is worth buying or not is up to you. As mentioned earlier, if you are a regular player who isn't as interested in the TMNT franchise, you can spend that $10 for the next season's Battle Pass or the current one if you haven't already.

On the other hand, if you are a fan of the TNMT franchise, you may consider spending that $10 for Operator Splinter a.k.a Sensei.

That covers everything that you must know about the TMNT Premium Event Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

