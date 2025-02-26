"8 Attachments loadouts are almost useless" - JGOD explains why the Gunfighter Wildcard in Warzone isn’t always worth using

JGOD firmly believes that the Gunfighter Wildcard in Warzone isn't necessarily the best pick. For those unaware, JGOD is one of the most popular Call of Duty content creators on YouTube. He is quite vocal about his thoughts on the CoD titles and frequently shares his latest insights with his fans.

Recently, on X, the content creator shared his take on the Gunfighter Wildcard in Warzone and his reasons for why it may not be the most optimal choice.

Here's what JGOD had to say regarding it:

"Hot take: 8 Attachments loadouts are almost useless on BO6 Weapons for Warzone. Nearly every time people use the 6th attachment on Bullet Velocity and equip 2 other random attachments because they feel like they have to."

According to the content creator, equipping eight attachments to weapon loadouts isn't worth it most of the time. He argues that players often use a sixth attachment to boost the bullet velocity of their weapons and don't end up using anything quite useful for the other two remaining slots. They equip attachments in those available slots just for the sake of it.

This doesn't add much value to the overall weapon loadout, which makes this particular Wildcard less viable, especially when there are other useful Wildcards to be had.

JGOD criticizes the Gunfighter Wildcard in Warzone and suggests a solution to the problem

JGOD isn't a fan of the Gunfighter Wildcard in Warzone and believes using eight attachments on a Black Ops 6 weapon isn't always worth it.

For those new to the game, the Gunfighter Wildcard provides players with three additional attachment slots, totaling eight (all guns in the game feature five attachment slots by default). While many might see it as something without cons, JGOD believes that isn't always the case.

Gunfighter Wildcard in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

According to him, most of the time, players only equip six attachments to get the most out of their build, with the sixth attachment being the one to boost the gun's bullet velocity. Two additional attachments are used by players to fill the remaining slots, but they bring no real value to the table.

However, JGOD wasn't simply sharing his take and had also come up with a potential solution to this problem. His solution to it is pretty simple; increase the base bullet velocity of all Black Ops 6 weapons in Warzone. By doing so, players won't have to use a sixth attachment to boost the weapon's bullet velocity, and thus, not use the said Wildcard.

Instead, players would then be free to pick other Wildcards in the game such as Overkill, which allows them to equip two Primary or Secondary weapons in Warzone at the same time. As players must fight in a variety of scenarios in this shooter, having two weapons that excel in different situations can be deemed a better overall pick compared to having eight attachments for a single weapon.

However, it doesn't necessarily have to be the Overkill Wildcard, as there are more available in the game that players can experiment with.

