How to get Hunter's Instinct Perk in Black Ops 6

The Hunter's Instinct is a new Perk introduced in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer with Season 2 Reloaded. This update brings a second wave of content, including bespoke maps, limited-time modes, weapons, and more. The Perk can be unlocked for free by reaching the required Battle Pass tier. Once unlocked, you can equip it in matches.

The highlight of this mid-season update is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration, featuring the limited-time TMNT Moshpit mode and various TMNT-themed bundles.

This article details how to unlock the Hunter’s Instinct Perk in Black Ops 6.

How to unlock the Hunter's Instinct Perk in Black Ops 6

The Hunter's Instinct Perk belongs to the Enforcer (Red) category. To unlock it, you must complete the Armory challenge by earning 100,000 XP.

Follow these steps to activate the challenge:

Go to the Barracks section.

section. Select Challenges .

. Navigate to Armory .

. Activate the Hunter's Instinct challenge.

Once activated, accumulate 100,000 XP to unlock the Hunter's Instinct Perk.

Before diving into the details of this new Perk, let's briefly go over the Perk system in Black Ops 6.

Currently, the game features 25 Perks divided into three categories: Enforcer, Strategist, and Recon. Players can equip three Perks in their loadout by default. Additionally, the Specialist system grants a special ability if all three Perk slots are filled with Perks from the same category.

Hunter’s Instinct falls under the Enforcer (Red) class, which is tailored for aggressive players who are always on the hunt for kills. This Perk has a unique effect, when you eliminate an enemy, the nearest opponent gets briefly marked. A narrow cone appears on your mini-map after each elimination, indicating the general direction of your next target.

The Hunter's Instinct Perk is particularly useful on smaller maps, where quick engagements are common. On the new map, Bullet, the Perk shines as most fights happen in narrow, congested carriages, making it easier to track enemies and chain eliminations effectively.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded content overview

BO6 Season 2 Reloaded will feature four new weapons and attachments:

Weapons

"D1.3 Sector" Special Secondary Weapon (TMNT Event Free Track Reward)

Special Secondary Weapon (TMNT Event Free Track Reward) "Skateboard" Melee (TMNT Event Premium Track Reward)

Melee (TMNT Event Premium Track Reward) "Katanas" Melee (Armory Unlock)

Melee (Armory Unlock) "Bo Staff " Melee (Armory Unlock)

" Melee (Armory Unlock) "Nunchaku" Melee (Armory Unlock)

Melee (Armory Unlock) "Sai" Melee (Armory Unlock)

Special Weapon Attachments

Belt-Fed Attachment: Magazine attachment for PU-21, XMG, GPMG-7, Feng 82 LMGs

New events

Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (MP, ZM, WZ): February 27 to March 13

February 27 to March 13 Clover Craze (MP, ZM, WZ): March 13 to end of Season

Maps:

Bullet: Brand-New, Strike, 6v6/2v2, Small-Sized

Brand-New, Strike, 6v6/2v2, Small-Sized Grind Ooze: Remaster, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized

Limited-time mode:

TMNT Moshpit

New Perk

Hunter’s Instinct (Season 02 Reloaded Reward): Eliminating an enemy will mark the next closest one. A narrow cone briefly appears on your mini-map after an elimination, showing the general direction of your next nearest foe.

New Wildcard

Flyswatter (Season 02 Reloaded Reward): Allows a player to replace their Dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher.

