What is TMNT Moshpit in Black Ops 6? New LTM explained

The TMNT Moshpit in Black Ops 6 is a newly launched multiplayer playlist, part of the TMNT X Call of Duty crossover event. This limited-timed Moshpit features the classic multiplayer game modes infused with unique combat abilities inspired by the Ninja Turtles franchise.

This article explains everything you need to know about the new LTM TMNT Moshpit in Black Ops 6.

TMNT Moshpit in Black Ops 6 brings new combat abilities in the LTM

The TMNT Moshpit in Black Ops 6 introduces ninja-level abilities and TMNT Scorestreaks to the classic multiplayer game modes. The playlist includes game modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint where players can use special Scorestreaks to unlock abilities against their opponents on the battlefield.

These unique Scorestreaks are gained through regular scoring. However, since the turtles operate collaboratively, making objective plays results in a higher score. Players will gain enhanced health for 30 seconds and accelerated health regeneration, along with increased movement speed and melee range.

Ninja Turtles in TMNT Moshpit (Image via Activision)

A visual alert will flash on their HUD when an enemy is out of sight but still being targeted. During this period, they can perform Finishing Moves from any angle and gain the ability to execute Double Jumps and Air Dashes.

Gamers using their TMNT Scorestreak will activate one of several different character-specific abilities. One of these abilities is assigned randomly to each player at the start of the match. However, those players deploying with a TMNT Operator will gain access to that specific character's Scorestreak ability.

Also read — Donatello Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Splinter in TMNT Moshpit (Image via Activision)

Here are all the TMNT Operators and their abilities in TMNT Moshpit in Black Ops 6:

Splinter : Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines.

: Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines. Leonardo : Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth.

: Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth. Donatello : See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades.

: See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades. Michelangelo : Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment.

: Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment. Raphael: Unlimited Shuriken.

Also read — Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Warzone and BO6: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

That's all there is to know about the new LTM TMNT Moshpit in Black Ops 6. Follow Sportkeeda's Call of Duty section for more updates.

