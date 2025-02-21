Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Warzone and BO6: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack is now available in Warzone and BO6. This Operator bundle is a part of the Call of Duty X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover event that brings the four brothers to Warzone and Black Ops 6. Players can get their hands on it to access exclusive TMNT-themed cosmetics.

This article explains how players can get the Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Wazone and BO6.

Price of the Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack

The Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack can be purchased for 2,400 COD Points. Players who don't have enough in-game currency can spend $19.99 on their platform store to get this TMNT crossover bundle.

Here are the CP-to-cash conversion rates offered in the Call of Duty item store:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.9

What’s included in the Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack?

Michelangelo Operator skin (Image via Activision)

The Michelangelo TMNT Tracer Pack features 10 premium items. This includes one Ninja Turtle Operator and three weapon blueprints, along with other cosmetics like weapon charms, emotes, and an animated calling card.

Here are all the items in the bundle:

"Michelangelo" Operator skin.

Operator skin. "Michelangelo's Nunchucks" Melee Weapon blueprint.

Melee Weapon blueprint. " Chaos Sow" AK-74 Weapon Blueprint.

AK-74 Weapon Blueprint. "On Call" DM-10 Weapon Blueprint.

DM-10 Weapon Blueprint. ' 'Dished" Weapon Charm.

Weapon Charm. "Pizza Party" Emote.

Emote. " Nunchuck Chop" Finishing Move.

Finishing Move. "Home Sweet Home" Spray.

Spray. "Mikey Charmin" Emblem.

Emblem. "Swinging Heat" Animated Calling Card.

Is the Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone worth buying?

On Call weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

Fans of the TMNT series should consider getting the Michelangelo Teenage Tracer Pack in Warzone and BO6. The bundle comes with a decent price tag of 2400 COD Points and bundles 10 TMNT-themed cosmetics, the highlight being the Michelangelo Operator skin.

The Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack also includes skins with special effects called Tracer weapon blueprints. On Call and Dished are amazing for players looking for some fresh cosmetics in the game.

Overall, the bundle is a solid purchase for those looking to enhance their collection with new TMNT-themed cosmetics.

